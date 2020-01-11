SALTVILLE, Va. – Northwood boys basketball coach Randy Vaughn has spent weeks urging Chris Frye to shoot.
The 5-foot-10 junior forward just might listen to that message after what happened late Friday night.
With one second left in overtime against Hogoheegee District rival Holston, Frye hit a 3-pointer to give the Northwood Panthers an 85-84 win over the Cavaliers.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever made a shot like that,” Frye said. “It was crazy.”
After trailing 51-36 early in the third quarter, Holston rallied to send the game into the extra session. The Cavaliers then took a 84-82 lead when Lane Blevins hit two free throws with eight seconds left.
As expected, the Holston defense collapsed on Northwood star Luke Carter as the Panthers scrambled for a final play. That’s when Carter spotted Frye open on the perimeter.
“I was watching Luke and he made a good pass,” Frye said. “I had confidence that I could make the shot, and the ball felt good when if left my hand.”
So is Frye a good shooter?
“My [twin] brother [Michael Frye] actually shoots better than me,” Frye said. “I just try to be an all-around player and play my role.”
There was a lot of hot shooting Friday.
Holston connected on 16 3-pointers as junior guard Nick DeLatos (37 points) and senior guard Jordan Keith (21 points) combined for 11. Keith won the 2018 VHSL Class 1 cross country title and his stamina was evident late in the game.
Northwood employed a triangle-and-two defense to slow the 3-point barrage from Holston, but the long range attempts kept falling.
It was not enough to hold Northwood. After each Holston spurt, Carter (38 points) answered with either a jumper, running drive, rebound or pass.
Michael Frye supplied 19 points for Northwood, while Dyson Briggs contributed 10 and Chris Frye added eight.
Northwood is favored to win the Hogoheegee title, with Holston a close second. The matchup lived up to its billing.
“Yes, that was an exciting game,” Vaughn said. “We blew a 17-point lead, but Holston caught fire and hit everything.”
Vaughn was not surprised with the highlight-reel shot from Chris Frye.
“We’ve been telling Chris in practice to shoot more 3s and score more points,” Vaughn said. “On that last play, Luke got stopped by a triple-team and kicked the ball out to Chris. It looked like Chris didn’t have any nerves at all on that shot. It was smooth.”
With 6-3 sophomore post Eli Carter currently temporarily sidelined by a knee injury for Northwood, the 6-foot Luke Carter must handle duties in the paint.
That’s another reason why Vaughn wants Chris Frye to take on a larger role.
“Chris is a great shooter, but he just will not shot,” Vaughn said. “I hope this game will convince him to do more.
GIRLS
Holston 36, Northwood 29
Senior guard Liyah French was the hero for Holston (4-7, 1-0) in the early game.
Relying on quickness and soft touch, French led all scorers with 22 points.
Junior guard Magan Frye paced Northwood with 10 points.
