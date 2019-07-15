Caleb Church knew early on that coaching – particularly instructing kids on the finer points of basketball – was his calling.
His grandfather, Jim Goforth, coached the boys basketball teams at J.J. Kelly and Powell Valley (Tennessee) and led Kelly to a runner-up finish in the 1977 VHSL Group A state tournament.
His uncle, Mike Goforth, coached girls basketball at J.I. Burton and Virginia High, directing Burton to the VHSL Group A, Division 1 state championship in 2011.
Church naturally gravitated toward the family business.
“It’s just kind of in our blood,” Church said. “That’s what our family has always talked about during Thanksgiving and Christmas – we are constantly talking basketball. I knew pretty soon after I graduated high school that I wanted to get into coaching.”
The 26-year-old Church has been appointed as the new boys hoops coach at J.I. Burton after serving as the girls basketball coach at Lee High during the 2018-19 season.
“I’m more than excited,” Church said. “There’s no words to describe how excited I am. [J.I. Burton] basketball has a rich tradition of winning. They have great community support and it’s just a great place. I am very excited to work with those young men, who are coming off a very successful season.”
Church takes over for Aaron Williams, who spent a decade on the job before departing to take the same position at Abingdon. J.I. Burton went 22-8 this past season, won the Region 1D title and advanced to the state semifinals.
The Raiders will have three returning starters – Trevor Culbertson, Mikey Culbertson and Zac Campbell – in the fold when the season begins.
“I’m excited to meet these guys and get to know them,” Church said. “I watched them play last year and they have some talent coming back. I know they lost two 1,000-point career scorers [Caleb Williams and Houston Thacker], so somebody’s going to have to step up and fill those shoes. The talent is definitely there.”
Church compiled a 5-18 record in his lone season at Lee.
“That was my first gig as a head coach,” Church said. “The Mountain 7 District is the gauntlet of girls basketball with [Wise County] Central, Ridgeview, Union, Abingdon. All those Mountain 7 games was a battle. [Lee] came off a season before with no wins. We only won five, but we battled with some teams in the district. We were building something with young kids and most of the starters were sophomores or juniors”
Church had assistant-coaching stints at Central and Union prior to his season at Lee.
He is a 2011 graduate of now-defunct J.J. Kelly and started for the Indians when they won the Lonesome Pine District championship during his senior year.
“As a player, he always put the team first on a team that won 20 straight games and a district title. He never cared about the role he had to play. He was not the most athletic, but we would always match him up defensively on the other team’s best post player because he was relentless and extremely hard-working,” said T.J. McAmis, who coached Church at J.J. Kelly and is now the head coach at Wise County Central.
“He was a super teammate. He was great to coach, always showing a winning attitude. I always thought Caleb might coach because of his family background. … I observed him this year with the Lee High girls team and was proud of his maturity, knowledge and ability to be demanding, but positive, and the improvement of the team showed.”
The next challenge awaits for Church.
Keep in mind that he will be just Burton’s third coach since the 1969-70 began as Stan Wilson coached the Raiders for 39 years and Williams followed with a decade-long stint at the helm.
“This is a once in a lifetime job opportunity,” Church said.