They were graduation ceremonies like most graduation ceremonies – proud parents, pomp and circumstance, caps and gowns – but June 4, 1965 turned out to be a seminal moment for many Bristolians on both sides of the state line and an important date in the history of the Twin Cities.
On that Friday evening, the seniors at Slater and Douglass received their diplomas to become the final graduates at those two high schools.
Lawrence Bell Jr. was the senior class president at Slater (along with being the captain of the football and basketball teams) and Ina Faye Preston began the festivities that night by belting out the national anthem at the school auditorium on McDowell Street.
Across town at Virginia Junior High, Douglass held its commencement ceremonies as Kenneth Raynor Williams – the president of Winston-Salem Teachers College – was the guest speaker. Mary Clark was the senior class president at Douglass, while Jerry Lee Jones and Frederica Clark were at the head of the class in terms of academics.
Segregated high schools in Bristol would be no more a few months later.
Integration meant that in the fall of 1965 – 11 years after Brown v. Board of Education – the first black students enrolled at Virginia High and Tennessee High as Douglass Demons became VHS Bearcats and Slater Wolves became THS Vikings.
This year marks the 55th anniversary of the final year of Slater and Douglass as high schools and several alumni of the two schools will be in the spotlight today, honored as part of the Bristol Classic at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Four basketball games between VHS and THS – two junior varsity and two varsity contests – are on the docket beginning at 1 p.m., but the games will be secondary compared to a 4 p.m. ceremony in which those former Slater and Douglass students will be recognized.
The event was organized by 1970 Virginia High graduate Preston Mitchell and will begin Black History Month with a long overdue acknowledgement of those who attended the all-black schools.
The current players at those schools will also pay tribute to those who attended Slater and Douglass.
The Slater Wolves will be represented by the orange-and-black throwback uniforms worn by Tennessee High.
The Douglass Demons will be represented by the blue-and-gold throwback uniforms worn by Virginia High.
Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller and Virginia High’s Gavin Austin both are accomplished athletes at their respective schools and are among those eager to get a history lesson tonight.
Keller has scholarship offers from several major NCAA Division I football programs and won the slam dunk contest at the prestigious Arby’s Classic back in December.
Austin is a multi-sport star as well, excelling on the golf course and scoring in bunches on the basketball court for the Bearcats.
They both admit they don’t know a ton about the Demons and Wolves, so today’s Bristol Classic will be an eye-opening experience.
“I’m very honored,” Keller said. “Not many people get to play in a game like this and it’s a big game to me.”
Austin concurred.
“This game means more than just us on the court,” Austin said. “It’s about those who were here before us and kind of set this rivalry up.”
There was indeed a time when there were two city championships at stake.
Tennessee High and Virginia High would vie for one of those titles.
Douglass and Slater would battle for the other.
Those Wolves-Demons showdowns were attended by large crowds.
“It was just one of those things where you got to beat your chest afterward if you won,” said Sam White, a star on Slater’s final football and basketball teams. “You could say city champs. They beat us some, but I think we beat them more than they did us.”
There was plenty of gamesmanship involved between the foes.
“That was a fierce rivalry between the boys,” said Rita Howard, a 1958 Slater graduate. “I remember one time during football season some of the fellas got together and they went over to Douglass and they painted the front of the school orange and black. The principal found out about it and he made them go over to the school and scrub all the paint off the doors. … We were very good friends with the students over there at Douglass, except when we would play them in sports.”
Extracurricular activities were extremely popular at Slater and Douglass.
“I played basketball, was a majorette in the band and sang in the choir,” Howard said. “It was such a small school, you were into just about anything. If you had any talent at all, you were thrown into those things. It was like a family thing and the teachers were like our parents. I think we spent more time at school with them than we did at home.”
Slater’s hoops team was a powerhouse during its final five seasons of existence, finishing with a 106-21 record under the direction of head coach Dorsey Sims. Their reputation as a solid hoops program spread far and wide.
“We scrimmaged Tennessee High,” White said. “To me we were friends with those guys. We never did argue or fight or want to fight. It was just a scrimmage game to us and there wasn’t anything to us. [THS coach] Ernie Trosper wanted to play us in a regular season game and [the administrators] said no. They said it might cause a riot. But we scrimmaged each other and there was no riot.”
Slater Wolves.
Douglass Demons.
Today’s Bristol Classic will be all about those who attended those two schools.
“This isn’t just a basketball game,” Austin said. “This shows everyone how far we have come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.