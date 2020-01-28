The final basketball game between the Douglass Demons and Slater Wolves took place on Feb. 16, 1965.
Integration at local high schools occurred in the fall of 1965 as Douglass students enrolled at Virginia High and the kids from Slater became Tennessee High Vikings.
Fifty-five years later, those who attended Bristol’s all-black high schools in the era of Jim Crow laws and school segregation will be honored as part of the Bristol Classic on Saturday at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Virginia High will be hosting Tennessee High in a hoops quadrupleheader beginning at 1 p.m. with the junior varsity girls, followed by the JV boys at 2:30 p.m.
At 4 p.m., a ceremony is scheduled with the Douglass and Slater alumni being feted.
That will be followed by the girls and boys varsity games as Virginia High will don throwback uniforms honoring Douglass and THS will be wearing Slater jerseys.
“This has been long overdue to recognize the contributions of these folks,” event organizer Preston Mitchell said.
A 1970 graduate of Virginia High, Mitchell coached hoops at the high school and college level in Southwest Virginia and was a longtime history professor at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
He came up with the idea of the Bristol Classic back in the summer.
“I was involved with an event in our church marking the 400th anniversary of the first African-Americans coming to British North America,” Mitchell said. “We did a pilgrimage from Staunton to Abingdon, the slavery trail of tears. At the end of the service, they were asking ‘Where do we go from here?’ and ‘How do we continue to move forward the issue of race in America?’
“Slater and Douglass popped in my mind with basketball being a huge part of my life and it just wouldn’t go away. I reached out to [Bristol, Virginia, Superintendent of Schools] Keith Perrigan and asked him what he thought about doing something to honor them. … He jumped all over it and we went from there.”
An 18-person steering committee – comprised of Slater and Douglass alums, school administrators from both sides of the state line and members of the community – have helped it come to fruition.
“We are extremely excited to be part of such a wonderful event,” said Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade. “We have had an alumni night the past two years at basketball games and Coach Randy Irvin and I had discussed how we could get the alumni involved from Slater. Hopefully, we will have a wonderful turnout on Saturday and we can invite the alumni back to our events at Tennessee High in the future. … We want to say thank you to Coach Preston Mitchell and the Bristol, Virginia, School System for allowing us to take part in such a special event. We hope that our coaches use this opportunity to share a deeper lesson than just about basketball.”
It is only fitting that Saturday’s games will be played on “Ballard Lee Court,” since Ballard Lee was a Douglass graduate and a racial pioneer. He was the first black head coach of a major sport in far Southwest Virginia as he guided the boys basketball program at Virginia High for more than a decade.
Virginia High’s girls and Tennessee High’s boys can clinch city basketball championships on Saturday as the present will be linked to the past.
“This is a perfect event to kick off February as we celebrate Black History Month,” Perrigan said. “We are thrilled to honor the men and women of Douglass and Slater schools who blazed the trail for current and future generations of Bristolians. Their legacy is timeless.”
