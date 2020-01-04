BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Bradley Bunch will never forget his first varsity start for the Union basketball team.
With five seconds remaining Friday, the 6-foot-3 sophomore forward converted an athletic drive to lift the Bears to a 57-56 win over the Abingdon Falcons in a Mountain 7 District game.
“I hit a buzzer-beater in the eighth grade, but this is the biggest moment of my varsity career,” Bunch said.
Abingdon grabbed a 56-55 lead when senior River Carter scored in the paint with 11 seconds left.
That’s when Union coach Zack Moore decided to give Bunch his big chance.
“We basically spread out the offense, and I wanted to either create for a teammate or go for a layup,” Bunch said. “My role on this team is to get rebounds and play defense. I will do whatever it takes.
Union sports fans know Bunch as a quarterback prospect in football, but Bunch displayed his other skills Friday.
“Bradley is not a point guard, but we just trusted him on that final play,” Moore said. “Bradley has been playing starter minutes, but we’ve got seven or eight guys who can play that role.”
The Bears (6-3, 1-1) start one junior, two freshmen and two sophomores. Bunch paced Union with 14 points, while 6-4 freshman Sean Cusano and 5-8 junior Alex Rasnick supplied 10 points each.
“We’re still growing,” Moore said
Union showed maturation by taking a 15-11 lead at the 2:22 mark of the quarter. The Bears led 51-41 at the 5:13 mark of the fourth quarter before AHS (5-3, 1-1) rallied.
“I think we lost the game in the first quarter,” first-year AHS coach Aaron Williams said. “This was our sixth straight road game and we’ve not shot as well as we need to. I will be glad to get back home on Tuesday.”
Carter led AHS with 18 points, while Chase Hungate (16) and Jake O’Quinn (13) reached double figures.
GIRLS
Abingdon 62, Union 49
Abingdon’s Sarah Walters found some redemption in Friday’s opener.
The 6-2 senior post suffered a knee injury in the second scrimmage last season and was sidelined until just before Christmas.
A healthy Walters contributed 17 points and solid interior play opened a 23-6 first quarter advantage and the Falcons then cruised.
“The start of last season was very frustrating,” said Walters, who plans to play at Emory & Henry. “I went from playing really well in the preseason to not playing at all.”
Then came chapter two.
“I rehabbed six fun weeks for three days a week, and I feel much better now,” Walters said.
Tennessee Tech recruit Peyton Carter led AHS (8-1, 2-0) with 22 points Friday.
“Sarah kind of had to play catch-up all of last season, but she’s doing a lot of things well for us now,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown said.
The lone loss for Abingdon this season was a 63-48 decision to Lord Botetourt
Senior Emili Brooks topped Union (6-3, 0-2) in scoring with 19, while Jayda Smith added 18.
