ABINGDON, Va. – A 16-3 scoring run to open the first period helped lead the Abingdon Falcons girls basketball team to a 65-53 win over Ridgeview on Friday night to further tighten their grip on first place in the Mountain 7 District.
“Great start for us. We came out with a lot of energy, made some shots early and got a little lead,” Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown said. “But we knew that they weren’t going to quit. I mean, they fought all night. They kept making runs and we had to make answers, and tonight we had some answers.”
The Falcons (16-1, 7-0) put pressure on the Wolfpack early, playing tight defense on the inbounds pass and scoring several times on the fastbreak. Seniors Emily Breeding and Peyton Carter led the way for Abingdon in the first quarter, as they combined to score 12 of the team’s 20 points in the period.
“We’ve had a lot of first quarters like that this year. We’ve come out really strong right from the get,” Brown said. “Our kids executed well. A lot of the stuff we talked about this week we came out and executed early. And again we hit some shots, and when we hit shots we’re tough to beat.”
Ridgeview (12-4, 5-2) closed the gap in the second period, outscoring Abingdon 15-10 to cut the deficit to six points heading into halftime. But the Falcons rallied in the second half, outscoring the Wolfpack 35-29 to secure their second win over Ridgeview this season.
“We were focused a lot on specific things throughout the week to prepare for Ridgeview, and we came out and did exactly what we needed to do,” Carter said. “Last time we played them we kind of played down — we had to play on the road — so we knew we had to come in and get on top and get the mojo going for the people on the bench and that’s just what we did.
Breeding and Carter tied for the game-high with 18 points each, as Breeding shot 7-for-7 from the free throw line while Carter made two of the team’s four three-pointers. Senior Sarah Walters finished with 10 points.
The Wolfpack offense was led by junior Cassidy Thomas, who made a game-high four three-pointers to finish with 16 points. Sophomore Hailey Sutherland was second on the team with 11 points, while senior Brooklyn Frazier rounded out the team’s double-digit scorers with 10 points in the loss.
Ridgeview will look to rebound in its next game, a Monday night matchup at Richlands.
Meanwhile Abingdon will turn its sights to Union as the Falcons host the Bears on Monday night. Union beat Gate City on Friday.
“It’s the Mountain 7, so whoever’s next it’s always a battle,” Brown said. “We’ve got Union on Tuesday and I’m sure they’re going to come in here and give us their best shot.”
BOYS
Abingdon 57, Ridgeview 42
The Falcons completed the varsity sweep with a victory over the Wolfpack.
“I thought our defense got us out to a really good start,” Abingdon coach Aaron Williams said. “I thought our defense initiated our offense tonight, and that first quarter we were able to get a nine-point lead and hold them off the rest of the game. They got some good shooters, and they’re a good team, so getting out to an early lead was important for us.”
Like in the girls game, Abingdon capitalized off a strong performance in the opening period as the Falcons (9-6, 5-2) led Ridgeview 15-6 by the end of the first quarter. AHS outscored the Wolfpack 33-26 over the second and third periods before closing out the game shooting 7-for-9 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
Gabe Brown was the only double-digit scorer for Ridgeview (10-7, 2-5), finishing with 15 points.
Junior Jake Thacker provided the bulk of the offense for the Falcons, scoring a game-high 22 points. Junior Jake O’Quinn added nine points.
“River Carter, our senior, really gets us started with ball pressure, and we were able to kick it out, and Thacker and O’Quinn early in the game were getting some good looks with some 3s, and they were able to knock them down,” Williams said. “We just have to continue to keep getting better. We play a lot of good teams and I think we’re improving and heading in the right direction.”
