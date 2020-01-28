ABINGDON, Va. – For Abingdon senior Cassie Farley, basketball is all about defense.
“That’s my favorite part of the game,” Farley said. “A lot of people don’t like playing defense, but I guess you could say it’s my time to shine.”
Farley sparkled Tuesday as the Falcons took a 61-42 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union.
As usual, Farley was assigned to guard the top scorer from the opposing team. In addition to holding Union senior Emili Brooks to 14 points, Farley collected eight points.
So what was Farley’s strategy on Brooks?
“She can shoot or drive. I tried to stay in front and focus on both parts of her game,” said Farley who averages six points and six rebounds. “I’ve guarded a lot of players for two and three years, so I have an idea of what they like to do.”
While Farley defended, senior guards Peyton Carter (17 points) and Emily Breeding (16 points) scored and created as the Falcons found success in their half-court sets and in transition. Carter averages 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
“We didn’t make as many shots as we wanted, but to keep a good team like Union to 42 is excellent,” Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown said. “We’ve told our players all year that our defense will make us competitive no matter what we do on offense.”
Farley has aced that lesson.
“We’ve been fortunate to have several kids that have relished that [defensive stopper] role over the years,” Brown said. “As Farley’s offensive skills have come along, we can keep her on the floor even more because she’s helping us both ends.”
Union (12-5, 4-4) also had an 11-point effort from senior guard Heather Lipps.
Despite its sterling record, Abingdon (17-1, 8-0) is fourth in the Class 3 regional points system which is led by unbeaten Carroll County. The Falcons do have a two-game lead over Ridgeview in the Mountain 7 standings, and the Falcons are in line to host a first round regional playoff game
BOYS
Union 61, Abingdon 54
Defense was also the key in the late game, and 5-9 freshman Peyton Honeycutt played the role of stopper.
“We won the game with defense in the second half,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “It was very gutsy.”
Abingdon (9-8, 5-3) clicked on offense in the first quarter, scoring 20 points.
“And we never really flinched after that,” Moore said.
After trailing 54-49 with three minutes and 50 seconds left in the game, Union grabbed a 55-54 advantage when 6-3 sophomore forward Bradley Bunch hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:35 left.
Alex Rasnick followed with a driving layup for Union, while Honeycutt continued to apply the pressure on Abingdon’s leading scorer, Chase Hungate.
“Peyton made [Hungate] work for everything he got,” Moore said
Hungate led Abingdon with 15 points, while 6-2 forward Jake O’Quinn added 12.
Six-foot-four freshman guard Sean Cusano paced Union with 21 points, including five of the team’s 3-pointers. The savvy Rasnick added 15.
“Abingdon is a good team that has been playing really well, so we knew how tough it was going to be get a win here,” said Moore, who went with the same lineup the entire fourth quarter.
“We also did a good job of rebounding and hit some timely shoots, but we got stops on defense when we had to have them. That was key.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.