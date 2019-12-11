ABINGDON, Va. -- A pair of alley-oop dunks by Tyler Strong had pushed Virginia High into a fourth quarter tie with Abingdon.
It was all Falcons from that point.
Brant Boggs and Chase Hungate scored 17 points apiece, and the Falcons outscored the Bearcats 16-6 over the final 6:05 to hold off Virginia High 69-59 on a snowy Tuesday night at Abingdon High School.
“We were just trying to keep a level head, just focusing on what was around us with our own team, not get caught up in what they were doing,” said Boggs, who had five of the Falcons’ 11 3s in the game. “I am just glad that we won.”
Abingdon made it a clean sweep of the Bearcats, with Peyton Carter scoring 33 points - including the 1,000th point of her career - in the Falcons’ 61-37 girls win over Virginia High.
“We actually haven’t been on the floor playing anybody else in a week,” said Carter, whose Falcons played their first official game of the season. “Who knows how we were going to come out and I felt we came out really strong and ready to win.”
Perimeter play is expected to be a strength this season for the Abingdon (2-0) boys, who canned eight 3s in the opening half to take a 43-30 lead at the break. They finished with 11 for the game.
“We think that is an equalizer for us. We are looking to score at the basket or the 3-ball. We have got a perimeter oriented team and that is the way we play,” Abingdon first year head coach Aaron Williams said. “It looks good when it goes in. It is a struggle when it doesn’t go in, but we made enough tonight to close the gap.
“I thought it was an ugly game and that was to their credit. They were physical and they played good pressure on the ball and it is a good growing game for us. I thought it was a good game to play in tonight.”
Led by the aggressive play of Gavin Austin - who led the Bearcats with 19 points - the Bearcats limited the Falcons from 3-point range while narrowing the margin to 53-46 going into the final period.
“We did a good job at times, but we had too many defensive miscues,” Virginia High head coach Wayne Rasnick said. “That is what happened. I think we got outrebounded a little bit in the third and fourth quarters.”
Virginia High (2-2) scored first seven points of the fourth quarter, with a Jake Johnston 3 followed by Austin connecting with Strong for a pair of alley-oop baskets to tie the score with 6:05 to play.
“We have got some experience and we responded in an experienced way, but it was a kind of ebb and flow and they kind of got us back on our heels and then we got back up,” Williams said. “I thought Brant Boggs hit some big shots for us all night. In the second quarter when Chase was in foul trouble and then in the fourth quarter when we needed those shots.”
River Carter responded with a drive to the basket, while Jake O’Quinn and Boggs added a pair of 3s as the Falcons pulled away for the win.
“We just moved the ball well. I thought we played really good defense as well and we were all over the boards tonight,” Boggs said. “Layton Henry did a really good job, I would like to give him a shoutout. We are heavily emphasized on defense so that is where we are going to continue focusing on.”
Strong and Johnston each finished with nine points for Virginia High, which returns to action on Friday at John Battle.
“We have to keep them engaged. We play up in your face man defense. A lot of time we play that coast to coast. You have got critics out here of that style, but it keeps our kids engaged and keeps us in ball games,” Rasnick said. “It is early in the year we are making progress with that. That is a very good ball team we played tonight.”
O’Quinn had a pair of 3s to finish with nine points for Abingdon, who have started 2-0 in Williams’ first season as head coach of the Falcons.
“We have a really good group of kids to work with,” Williams said. “It is a lot of fun every day in practice and in every situation. It is good to watch them get some early success here.”
GIRLS
Abingdon 61, Virginia High 37
The Falcons wasted little time jumping on the Bearcats in their season openers, scoring the first 15 points of the game.
“It would be nice to shoot it like that every night and to jump out on people,” Abingdon head coach Jimmy Brown said. “It was our first game. I think we had a lot of energy where everybody else has been playing and we have been sitting and watching.”
Carter, who has committed to play at Tennessee Tech, canned eight 3s for the Falcons, including seven in the opening half to lift Abingdon to a 36-18 lead at the halftime break. Emily Breeding added a pair of first half 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
“I am excited for the year. We have big post players that can play, we have got drivers that can shoot so we are kind of well-rounded around the court,” said Carter, who missed her freshman season with a knee injury. “I like to shoot the 3s, but my enjoyment is seeing other people score. I like passing the ball, I think that is fun.”
Virginia High (2-2) was led by Maria Wilson, who had 16 points and also dished an assist to Madison Worley to help the Bearcats pull within 40-30 with 4:34 left in the third period, but Carter answered with another 3 to keep the margin in double figures against one of the Falcons’ biggest foes.
“It is such a rivalry,” Carter said. “I have always had friends playing against us so it is always a mental game too.”
Carter, who crashed the floor on a drive to the basket late in the game, was surprised after she made a free throw following that tumble that proved to be the 1,000th point of her career. She knew something was up when many of the spectators were standing with phones ready to record her big moment.
“It is such a blessing. I was out my whole freshman year with an ACL injury so just coming back, that was always a goal of mine coming into high school.” Carter said. “I didn’t necessarily have that [on my mind] coming into this game. I just want to win, I want to win a state championship, I want to win games so if the points come, the points come, but it is a blessing, it is awesome.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
