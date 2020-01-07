ABINGDON, Va. – With the Abingdon Falcons trailing Gate City by six points and less than two minutes remaining in overtime Tuesday, Abingdon senior Peyton Carter had an urgent chat with senior teammate Sarah Walters at the free throw line.
“I talked with Sarah about what we had to do to rally,” Carter said.
Flash forward to the final two seconds of that overtime session.
Operating behind a screen set by the 6-foot-2 Walters, the 5-8 Carter executed a deft step back move on her defender before canning her second straight 3-point to send the game into double overtime.
Abingdon then held on for a 71-69 win over the Blue Devils in a Mountain 7 District thriller played before a capacity crowd.
Carter, who has signed to play with Tennessee Tech, finished with 27 points. Facing multiple defenders, Carter used her two-handed skill-set to score on baseline drives, transition layups, and pullup jumpers in addition to six 3-pointers.
“This was a crazy environment with a lot of pressure, but I’ve played basketball for such a long time and I know how important it is to keep your cool. Eventually, the shots will fall,” said Carter, a veteran of the AAU scene.
The Falcons (9-1, 3-0) opened leads of 38-30 and 47-38 at the start of the third and fourth quarters. Behind tireless guard Sarah Thompson, the Blue Devils (5-5, 2-1) responded each time and forced overtime when Lexi Ervin hit a jumper with 1:17 remaining.
At one point in the second half, the Blue Devils had three freshmen on the floor along with one junior and one seniors.
“Our kids played their butts off. That’s all we can ask of them,” GC coach Kelly Houseright said.
Thompson led GC with 22 points, while Macey Mullins (13) and Riley Houseright (11) also reached double figures.
“We missed some free throws down the stretch that could have won it and people will look at that, but there were a million other things that could have helped us win,” Houseright said. “Give Carter credit. She made shots with people in her face, and that’s what great players do.”
A perfect entry pass from Carter to Cassie Farley gave AHS a 69-67 advantage with 1:05 left in the second overtime. Carter then added two more throws in the final minute, as GC missed a potential game-tying shot in the final seconds.
Walters finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Emily Breeding added 14.
“We’ve got a few options, and we’re a tough team to beat when we’re hitting on all cylinders,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown said. “Gate City made some big shots and Thompson is hard to handle once she gets going, but we came alive at the right time.”
So what about the highlight reel-worthy step back three from Carter to save the Falcons in the first overtime?
“That was a tough shot, but Peyton has worked on it,” Brown said.
Carter said she enjoys high drama.
“The 3-pointer has been my go-to move recently, but I’ll take whatever is there,” Carter said. “Coach Brown kept telling us that this was our game. We just had to knock the shots down.”
Boys
Gate City 94, Abingdon 60
Bradley Dean scored 36 points and Jon Compton added 19 as the Blue Devils won the late game.
Gate City (5-4, 3-0) built a 43-25 halftime lead and then coasted as 11 different players scored
Abingdon (5-4, 1-2) was led by Chase Hungate with 21 points and Brant Boggs with 15.
