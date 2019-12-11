Black Diamond District Boys Basketball
Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Honaker (3) 15
2. Grundy (2) 13
3. Twin Valley 10
4. Hurley 8
5. Council 4
Honaker Tigers
Coach: Brandon Miller
Last season: 12-12
Key returners: Grayson Honaker, G, jr.; Trajon Boyd, G, soph.; Luke Goodie, G/F, sr.
Key loss: Brett Boyd
Promising newcomers: Chandler Hubbard; T.J. Mullins
Outlook: Three starters are back in the fold for Honaker, including one of Southwest Virginia’s most dynamic playmakers in junior Grayson Honaker.
Honaker averaged 27.8 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game during the 2018-19 season and scored 1,244 points in his first two varsity seasons. He added to that total by putting together a 34-point masterpiece on Monday night in a victory over Holston.
Trajon Boyd and Luke Goodie are the other returning starters. Boyd was a second-team All-Black Diamond District selection last season, while Goodie was an honorable mention choice.
Blake Casey, Chandler Hubbard and T.J. Mullins will also contribute.
Another scorer will have to step in and step up alongside Grayson Honaker as 3-point specialist Brett Boyd graduated and is now knocking down shots for the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles.
Coach’s Quote: “If my team plays together and fights for a common goal, we can be in the top of our district and possibly region. We have some great scorers. The kids seem really hungry and motivated and buying in defensively, so that’s a start. We’ll see how it all plays out.”
Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Brian Looney
Last season: 23-2
Key returners: Jacob McCoy, G, sr.; Blake Meadows, G, sr.; Cade Looney, C, jr.; Corey Keene, F, sr.; Logan Cole, G, sr.
Key loss: Hamilton Campbell
Promising newcomers: Oscar Oyegard, G/F, sr.; Logan Thacker, G/F, jr.
Outlook: The 2018-19 season was a landmark campaign for the Grundy Golden Wave, which swept the Black Diamond District regular-season and tournament titles.
Cade Looney was named the district’s player of the year, while his dad, Brian, earned league coach of the year honors.
The milestone season ended with a 63-53 setback to eventual state runner-up Eastside in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Grundy will look to take the next step this winter and has plenty of pieces in place to make a potential postseason run.
Cade Looney averaged 23 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks per game last season and has already surpassed the 1,000-point, 500-rebound mark for his career.
Unselfish guard Jacob McCoy was a first-team all-district pick, while Corey Keene earned second-team honors. Logan Cole, Blake Meadows and Jack Cooper have varsity experience as well.
Newcomers Oscar Oyegard and Logan Thacker will make major contributions too.
Oyegard is a foreign-exchange student who played for Norway’s 16-under national team, while Thacker moved to Grundy from Kentucky.
Coach’s Quote: “I’m excited to get started and see if we can build on what was a record-setting year last season. Our kids have been very dedicated to our offseason programs and I hope it pays off.”
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Jeremy Ward
Last season: 14-13
Key returners: Trevor McGlothlin, F, sr.; Chance Keen, F/C, sr.; Noah Daniels, F, jr.; Wade Cantrell, G, jr.
Key losses: Tylor Keen; Brandon Lester; Isaac Hampton
Promising newcomers: Xzavier Ward, G/F, jr.; Dustin Jones, F, soph.; Isaiah Boyd, G/F, fr.
Outlook: Twin Valley finished the 2018-19 season strong, earning Region 1D tournament road wins over Thomas Walker and Chilhowie. The Panthers must replace three standouts from that team, but have a proven scorer back in Trevor McGlothlin.
A 6-foot-3 senior, McGlothlin established Twin Valley’s single-game scoring record last season when he poured in 45 points in a January win over Hurley. He was a first-team all-district selection.
Noah Daniels was an All-BDD second-teamer, while Wade Cantrell and Chance Keen earned honorable mention spots. Justin Proffitt and Jordan Shelton have varsity experience as well.
Xzavier Ward, Dustin Jones, Isaiah Boyd, Honaker transfer Colton Compton, Skylar Vance, Connor Welch and Alex Meadows will be counted on too.
Coach’s Quote: “I feel we have the speed and athleticism to play more aggressive and take bigger chances. I feel like we can push the ball more this year and play a very aggressive style of defense. Our expectations are to compete in every game and challenge every team on our schedule.”
Hurley Rebels
Coach: Austin Cooper
Last season: N/A
Key returners: Jonathan Hurley, F/C, sr.; Dylan Hall, F, sr.; Tyler Young, G, sr.; Rusty Bailey, G, sr.; John Matt Justus, F, jr.
Key loss: Taylor Justus
Promising newcomers: John A. Justus, F, sr.; Jacob McClanahan, G/F, sr.; Jackson Slone, G, sr.; Tyler Young, G, sr.; Brandon Rife, G, jr. Jacob Sutherland, F, sr.
Outlook: It is a year of firsts for Austin Cooper.
He went 5-5 in his first season as the head football coach at Hurley and is in his initial season leading the boys basketball program at his alma mater too.
Cooper was a star on the basketball court during his days at Hurley and played on state semifinalist squads in 2011 and 2012. He will now try to make his mark as a coach and takes over a team that returns four starters.
Jonathan Hurley, Dylan Hall, Tyler Young and point guard Rusty Bailey have experience and will have to share the scoring load after go-to point producer Taylor Justus graduated. Justus is now playing at Southwest Virginia Community College.
John Matt Justus also has varsity experience.
Coach’s Quote: “Defense, I think, is our strength. We have good athletes to pressure the ball and try to force turnovers. We have size inside to protect the rim. I think we will win games on the defensive side of the ball. And these guys can score and we’ll do whatever we can to make sure everyone has to account for all five guys on the floor.”
Council Cobras
Coach: Jeremy Ratliff
Last season: 1-22
Key returners: Caleb Stocks, G, jr.; Caleb Hess, G, soph.; Bailey Harris, F, jr.; Kaden Stepp, C, soph.
Key loss: Hunter Taylor
Promising newcomer: Chanse Ball, G, soph.
Outlook: Four starters are back in the mix for Council, which should improve on last season’s one-win showing.
Caleb Stocks averaged 10 points per game a season ago and was a second-team All-Black Diamond District selection. Bailey Harris will carry the scoring load alongside Stocks.
Sophomores Caleb Hess and Chanse Ball – along with senior Aaron Ball – will contribute too.
Versatility is a strength for Council and the Cobras have more confidence than they did a season ago.
Coach’s Quote: “We are probably still a year away from competing night in and night out, but I think we will show improvement from a year ago. We will struggle at times, but I believe we will surprise a lot of people with how far we have come.”
