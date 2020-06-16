ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Perhaps the other squads in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League should be on alert: The Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, are armed and dangerous.
Lucas Belcher, Brayden Blevins, Jared Graham and Cole Presson combined to craft a two-hit shutout on Tuesday night as the Vikings vanquished the Express from Bristol, Virginia, by a 4-0 count at Joe O’Brien Field.
The Vikings (3-0) have opened the inaugural season of the league with 9-3, 2-0 and 4-0 victories thanks to a group of pitchers who throw strikes.
“I think we’ve got potential to be a really good staff,” said Brad Morelock, who is Tennessee High’s pitching coach and is helping assist the summer-league squad. “We’ve got some younger guys who are getting some experience. With the lack of the [2020 TSSAA] season we had, it’s a valuable summer to get those guys some experience and some innings.”
A fifth-inning double by Will Purifoy and a sixth-inning single by Zane Poe were the only hits the Express (1-1-1) could manage.
Blevins was the most impressive of the hurlers used by the Vikings on Tuesday as he pitched the third and fourth innings. A rising junior at Tennessee High, he struck out three of the six batters he faced.
“I started off a little wild,” Blevins said. “But I found it at the end.”
Blevins got high marks from his coach.
“He’s another guy that had a lot of potential [for 2020] and it was going to be his first time throwing on the varsity level,” Morelock said. “He’s worked real hard and good things are going to come out of him.”
Zane Poe pitched pretty well for the Express, which trailed just 1-0 after four innings.
He exited after allowing three straight batters to reach base to start the fifth inning.
Did he run out of gas?
“A little bit,” Poe said.
Presson scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Snyder to get the Vikings on the board in the first inning, while Evan Mutter’s RBI triple and a run-scoring single off the bat of Gregory Harris highlighted a three-run fifth inning for the Vikings.
Other than that, pitching was the name of the game.
“It was fun to get out there and pitch in a game like that,” Poe said. “I threw mostly fastballs and just let my defense do the work.”
Garrett Cross went 2-for-2 as the victorious Vikings kept their perfect record intact.
“I think we can do pretty well in this league,” Blevins said.
In Tuesday’s other game at Joe O’Brien Field, Home of Daniel Norris (Johnson City, Tennessee) hammered out a 12-3 win over the Cyclones from Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Express 000 000 0—0 2 2
Vikings 100 030 x—4 5 0
Poe, Smith (5) and Almany. Belcher, Blevins (3), Graham (5), Presson (7) and Embree. W – Belcher. L – Poe. HR – none.
