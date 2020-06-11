Mason Johns, Jared Graham, Logan Quales, Noah Smith and Cole Presson combined to pitch a three-hit shutout as the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, earned a 2-0 victory over the A-Town Falcons from Abingdon, Virginia, on Wednesday night in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
The quintet of hurlers combined for seven strikeouts.
The Vikings (2-0) scored both of their runs in the fifth inning as C.J. Henley and Presson crossed the plate. Henley finished 2-for-2 and drew a walk to lead the way in the win.
The league resumes again on Monday with the Patriots (Bluff City, Tennessee) clashing with the Wahoos (Rogersville, Tennessee) at 7:30 p.m. at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton.
