Lucas Belcher drove in two runs as the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, cruised to a 9-3 win over The Boro (Jonesborough, Tennessee) on Tuesday in an East Tennessee High School Baseball League game at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton.
Braden Wilhoit and scored two runs for the Vikings, while Maddox Fritts also scored two runs. The Vikings led 5-3 after the first inning.
The Patriots (Bluff City, Tennessee) suffered a 12-8 loss to the Braves (Johnson City, Tennessee) in another ETHSBL game on Tuesday.
The A-Town Falcons (Abingdon, Virginia) play the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. today at Johnson City’s Cardinal Park.
