Lou Peery was a giant of a man, but his physical stature was dwarfed by the immense legacy he left as both a coach and an educator.
The man who guided the baseball program at Tazewell High School for more than 30 years and won more than 400 games died on Wednesday at the age of 72. A staple on the Southwest Virginia baseball scene, Peery coached the Bulldogs from 1979-2013 (save for the 2005 season when he took a year off for health issues) and became a local legend.
“When you went to camps and mentioned you were from Tazewell,” said T.J. Taxley, a 2009 Tazewell graduate. “All of a sudden it was ‘Those are Lou’s boys.’”
Peery won two Region IV titles, led the Bulldogs to the state tournament on five occasions and the immaculate facility where the team plays is rightfully known as Lou Peery Field.
His words of wisdom still resonate with those who played for him.
“No substitute for hard work,” said Zak Wasilewski, a 2012 Tazewell grad, when recalling one of those maxims.
Added Taxley, “The best piece of advice was to be better today than you were yesterday and be better tomorrow than today. Any person that played for him heard that a thousand times.”
There were many more.
“On the coaching side of things and something I still use to this day,” said Aaron Buchanan, who played for Peery and then took over for him as head coach of the Bulldogs from 2014-2018. “Always put a positive with a negative for a player. Everything is a teachable moment.”
Jimmy King, a 1983 Tazewell graduate, later coached at Marion and John Battle, winning two VHSL Group A state titles at Battle. He fondly remembers a more unconventional pep talk from Peery.
“I was a ninth-grader in my first high school game and I came up for my first at-bat,” King said. “I swung at the first two pitches over my head and he called timeout. He looked down at me with his towering presence with both hands on my shoulders and he told me to relax.
“He then began to tell me a joke. He said, ‘What did the Indian say when his dog jumped off the cliff?’ I nervously shrugged my shoulders and he said, ‘Dog gone. Now, go hit the ball.’ He made me laugh and my first hit was a double. I told him years later after I had finished coaching that I used the same joke in a state final with a young player and the young man came up with the game-winning hit. We both laughed and he was glad that I had shared the story with him.”
Peery enjoyed a good laugh more than anybody.
“He was my behind-the-wheel driver’s-ed teacher,” said Jerry Smith, a 1990 Tazewell alum who is now the school’s principal. “We were on Route 16 in the Adria area and got passed by a taxi cab on a double line. As the taxi got up beside us, written on the side was ‘War Taxi.’ Coach said, ‘We better turn around now, before he does.’ Then he just roared out one of those great big, deep-voiced belly laughs that he was known for. For some reason, that War, West Virginia taxi cab really tickled his funny bone.”
Yet, when an umpire declared it was time to play ball it was all business.
“I nicknamed him Gentle Giant until I started coaching against him and then I saw he was still a giant, but not so gentle. Once that game started he was a fierce competitor,” said Virginia High coach Mark Daniels. “But win or lose, when the game was over he went back to being the outstanding person he was.”
His Tazewell teams were always fundamentally sound and Peery knew how to utilize their skills. He never overused his ace pitchers, never played favorites and put his players in positions to succeed.
“Coach Peery’s teams were not just talented, but good at the game of baseball,” said Trey McCall, who competed against Tazewell as both a player and a coach at Abingdon. “They could do whatever it took to win and were never one dimensional.”
Peery produced a number of college baseball players and a few of his protégés even played professionally. Of course his most famous pupil was Billy Wagner.
Wagner was a seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star and one of the game’s most dominant relief pitchers. He spent several pages in his 2013 autobiography writing about what Peery meant to him.
“Well, I would put Jesus above Coach Peery but that’s about it,” Wagner told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in 2013. “I have never met a man or a coach at any stop of my career I would compare to Coach Peery. He loves every kid 100 percent.”
That’s the truth.
Whether it was Wagner or a kid who rarely got off the bench, Peery cared about them all equally.
“He motivated you by just being Coach Peery,” said Dustin Dean, who was an all-region pitcher for the Bulldogs in 2009. “You didn’t want to screw up, because he was a coach you wanted to play your heart out for.”
Peery graduated from Tazewell in 1966 (he attended school there one year after integration) and was a football and basketball standout for the Bulldogs. The baseball program was non-existent when he was there and it wouldn’t be revived until 1978.
The big man earned iconic status on softball fields throughout the area for his prodigious swings, however.
“I have been told he is the only man to ever hit a softball over Route 11 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol,” King said. “I saw him hit a baseball at the old field in Tazewell that went over the shopping center. His home runs over the years are legendary.”
Just like the man himself.
“Coach Peery was a lifelong Tazewell resident. He was at every sporting event from Little League to varsity competition,” Smith said. “His presence in our community cannot be replaced.”
