Howdy Bristol, Welcome to Guns and Cornbread!
I think it’s best to just be honest from the start. When I got the call from an editor of this newspaper about the possibility of including my sometimes hazy outdoor ramblings in the Bristol Herald Courier, well, let’s just say I was pleased. (I was gonna say I was about as happy as a pig in slop, but I didn’t think that would be appropriate for a first column)
I am a fan of both Virginia and Tennessee and have visited your fair city. Although my column is now going to some papers over a wide area now, I see your area as smack dab in the middle of who I am and where I came from, the southern Appalachians. I know just a little about Bristol and your area, but you don’t know me from a lump of coal, maybe a little introduction is in order.
I started on this writing trail five years ago after spending 36 years in the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. Like many of you I have been a hunter and fisherman and shooter for most of my life. I have tried my hand at trapping, varmint and deer hunting, turkey and grouse hunting, trap and skeet shooting and somewhere back in the mists of time I was a river guide. I’m not really sure how many shotguns I have right now, but it is not enough. I have owned beagles, blue tick hounds, Cur dogs and pointers. Once upon a time I was lucky enough to own a couple of really good dogs and have spent more than I would care to admit trying to replace them.
You should know that I see myself as your humble outdoor scribe. One week we may talk about the latest in shotguns out there, and the next we’ll be sitting in a treestand all day or discuss how I messed up three different turkeys in the same day. From the start I wanted this column to be different from any outdoor column you’ve ever read, whether that is good or bad will be up to you to decide.
I should probably admit to somewhat of an obsession when it comes to hunting turkeys, spring and fall. I don’t see it as a problem anymore, but evidently others do. (Yes, it’s that bad) I also love to squirrel hunt following some good dogs. Virginia and Tennessee are hot beds for this tradition in case you didn’t know; there are many high caliber squirrel dog people in your area. (I am going on here and have not even mentioned all of your excellent fishing!)
I won’t fib to you folks, I’m the guy that forgets his lunch, (and will eat yours), neglected to fill the truck with gas, and will probably want to bum some shells from you before the day is over. I will get you lost, make you late, and direct you to the worst roadside eating joints known to man. After we take about two trips together, your wife or girlfriend will not even speak to me. (I have a real knack for this one.)
I love sweet handling shotguns, flat shooting rifles, and lazy rivers. I like the smell of Hoppes #9 solvent, burnt gunpowder, bacon frying in huntin’ camp, and sometimes, a wet dog. I like baggy camo pants, threadbare hunting vests, and will wear a hat guaranteed to embarrass the guys you hunt with. I will make excuses for my dog and compliment yours; all the while hoping you don’t see our many faults. (My dog and I)
This trail may have a few obstacles. The hunting, fishing, shooting and outdoor related world has issues like anything else. You may not agree with everything you read here, but you have my solemn promise that it will be heartfelt and factual to the best of my knowledge. Something else, I want to hear from you folks. I insist that my email appears with every column; let me know what you think about what you read here.
So now we embark upon this trail, this great adventure, you and I. Are your boots cinched up tight? Got enough shells? Candy bar and water bottle in your vest? OK, follow me!
*Editor’s note: Larry Case’s outdoors columns will run every two weeks in the Bristol Herald Courier.