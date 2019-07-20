BRISTOL, Va. – Luis Ortiz said he felt good warming up prior to Saturday night’s game.
He felt even better a couple of hours later when his job was complete.
Ortiz pitched six strong innings to earn the first victory of his professional career as the Bristol Pirates posted a 3-1 Appalachian League triumph over the Kingsport Mets at DeVault Stadium.
Bristol (15-16) has followed up a five-game losing streak with three consecutive victories.
“That’s the growing pains of this game,” said Bristol manager Kieran Mattison. “You’re always learning. When you are going through tough times we want to learn from the mistakes we made. When times are going good we want to continue to be consistent and execute. At the end of the day it comes down to that – we execute or we don’t execute.”
Ortiz couldn’t have executed any better in putting together the longest outing by a Bristol starting pitcher in 2019.
Kennie Taylor connected for a bloop single on the first pitch of the game, Wilfred Astudillo smacked a solo home run in the second inning and Sebastian Espino collected a leadoff single in the sixth.
That’s all Kingsport’s aggressive batters managed to get against Ortiz.
“I didn’t try to do too much,” Ortiz said through teammate Ernny Ordonez, who served as an interpreter. “I just tried to attack the strike zone and keep my pitch count low. I’ve prepared well this whole season just to get to where I’m at right now and I’m going to try to get better and better each start.”
Yoelvis Reyes took over after Ortiz exited and allowed just one hit and fanned three in notching the save.
“It was unbelievable,” said Bristol catcher Ethan Goforth. “They came out and attacked the whole time and filled up the strike zone and executed the gameplan, just like we drew it up. It was really good to see.”
The 20-year-old Ortiz has a 3.52 ERA and opponents are hitting just .227 against the 6-foot-2, 163-pound right-hander.
“Put it like this, we signed him in January, so that’s only his fifth professional start,” Mattison said. “He didn’t have the luxury of going through the Dominican Summer League or [instructional league] in the U.S. He hasn’t had that. He’s learned a lot and is growing every start. I believe he has a very high ceiling, man. He knows how to pitch.”
Mattison saw one important part of the developmental process for Ortiz over the course of Saturday’s outing.
“He didn’t start well; he was up in the zone and just feeling for his pitches,” Mattison said. “I think it was the third inning, he made adjustments and was consistently down in the zone. That flipped the switch for him. He went from flyball outs to groundball outs. That was an adjustment he made.”
Kingsport’s Michael Otanez (2-2, 3.31 ERA) pitched well enough to win on most nights as he yielded just one earned run and struck out six in seven innings. The Mets (14-17) didn’t help themselves with four errors, however.
Jesus Valdez and Aaron Shackelford each drove in a run in the third inning to give the Pirates the lead for good. Jose Medina went 3-for-3 to lead the Pirates at the plate, while Shackelford finished with two hits.
The BriBucs have been a streaky bunch this season, but they certainly have been entertaining to watch.
“We’re up and down, yes, but we stay together,” Goforth said. “No matter what, we have each other’s backs and I feel that might be rare at this level with guys moving around and everything. … Good vibes only is our motto.”
NOTES: Bristol pitcher Tahnaj Thomas was handed a six-game suspension on Saturday. It stemmed from an incident on Friday night in Johnson City when he was ejected after plunking Chandler Redmond of the Cardinals. … A crowd of 415 attended the game, which took just 2 hours, 2 minutes to complete. … Former big leaguers Scott Elarton and Kevin Young were both in attendance. Elarton and Young are special assistants to baseball operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates. … Brett Baty, the 12th overall pick by the New York Mets in June’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, started at third base for Kingsport and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He is batting just .122. … The BriBucs host Kingsport today at 6 p.m.