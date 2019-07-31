BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Mike Locke is like most coaches. He doesn’t look back and he doesn’t look ahead.
He is concerned about now.
“You will find out I am a believer in the one-week season,” said Locke, entering his ninth season as head football coach at Sullivan East. “It is a one week season. Put everything into that week, when it is done, on to the next season.
“I like to look back at the end and say, ‘Hey, we have had some successes.’ We certainly want to do more, but that starts with that one
week season. Win that week and everything else takes care of itself.”
Sullivan East is focused this week on Friday’s opening scrimmage at Chuckey-Doak, which will help the Patriots see where they are as the season gets closer to the Aug. 23 start at Johnson County.
“Everything builds to that moment,” Locke said. “This Friday scrimmage we will see some things and our next scrimmage we hope we have improved on those and our next scrimmage improve on those. Then it is game week and you have got to put up or shut up.”
After an unprecedented three-year run of playoff appearances for the Patriots, Sullivan East has won five games over the last two seasons, including a 1-9 campaign in 2019.
“I think we are making progress. Our motto is ‘always keep moving forward’ and from what I have seen we are certainly better today than we were the first day we came out,” Locke said. “I think we are taking little steps. We will find out a lot more with our first scrimmage, but I have seen progression and that is good.”
ylan White, a senior returning for his third season starting at quarterback, is anxious for better results after the Patriots dropped six games last year by 14 points or less, including a five-point decision to Unicoi County and a nine-point setback at Sullivan Central.
There is a whole lot of motivation just not wanting to do the same things as last year, embarrass yourself pretty much,” said White, who suffered a ruptured MCL in his knee that might keep him from playing defense this season. “I think we had five games where we didn’t lose by more than two touchdowns. ingle plays that hurt us, big plays that killed us, but yet again, it is just the line.”
White said play on the offensive line was an issue at times, but expects better results this season, and not just from the men up front. He has some solid mates at the skill positions, including speedy tailback Mason Hayworth, who, along with Blake Scher and Lake Mullins, are among his favorite receiving targets.
“I think we are going to do pretty good. We are pretty fast on the edges, but we just have to keep people in front blocking. We had trouble with that last year,” White said. “We are looking pretty decent (on the line), slow and fast, but we are not as big as we were last year.”
Among the departures from Sullivan East after last season was massive Dayne Davis, who was recruited as a preferred walk-on at Tennessee. There is plenty of talent still around.
“I think we have some guys that are very capable,” Locke said. “At some positions we may be a little bit better. We certainly have some experience at quarterback so that is always a good thing. Overall our team speed may be a little bit better, but it will boil down to do we do the little things right.
“Last year we were within a hair of winning several football games, had bad penalties at bad times, turnovers. We have got to remedy those situations.”
Sullivan East is spending this week practice under the intense afternoon heat, having spent the opening five days of official practice working in the cooler morning air.
“We are into the afternoon heat. We try to keep an eye on things,” Locke said. “If our trainer says it is getting too hot we will get a break and move on. We try to build in some breaks in our practices. We are always mindful of the health of our players.”
Up first for the Patriots is a visit to Johnson County in just four Fridays from now.
“We have lost to them two years in a row now. Last year was a dogfight,” said White, of last season’s 14-0 loss to the Longhorns. “Just 14 points were scored in the whole game. A defensive shootout pretty much. I think they only had like 90 total yards, but we didn’t have much either.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier, with much-touted Elizabethton visiting Bluff City for the home opener the following week. Among the remainder of the slate are three consecutive weeks against Sullivan County schools - Central, South and North - before finishing the regular season with two-time 4A state champ Greeneville.
Of course, all the Patriots are concerned with now is one week at a time.
“They are some pretty tough teams, pretty strong,” Locke said. “You play who is on the schedule, you have just got to go play. Our focus now is getting this team ready and getting ready for Johnson County and then we will motor from there.”
White knows what he wants from his final season on the gridiron.
“I just want to win a lot of games, a whole more than last year,” he said. “Definitely a winning season.”
