Three Rivers Conference
Sullivan Central Cougars
Coach: Kristi Walling
Last season: 19-13, 11-1
Key returners: Abbey Crawford, C; Parker Hurd, G; Avery Leming, G; Macy McClellan, F; Peyton Sams, G.
Key losses: Rachel Robinette
Promising newcomers: Emma Niebruegge, G; Jaelyn West, G/F.
Outlook: Expectations are high for the Cougars. Having two senior college signees – Abbey Crawford (Wofford) and Peyton Sams (UVa-Wise) - is a good reason why.
Crawford became Sullivan Central’s first Division I basketball signee since Jared Harrison inked with Campbell in 1992. She tallied 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 63 blocked shots last season, and is closing in on 2,000 career points.
Sams contributed 11.3 points (40 3-pointers), along with 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals last season. Other starters include Avery Leming (7.5 ppg, team-leading 53 3s), Macy McClellan (5.5 ppg) and Jaelyn West. Parker Hurd (2.5 ppg, 5.0 rebounds) is the sixth man.
Walling hopes to get more production from the bench that will include juniors Kylie Harrison, Noemi Morales and Katie Horne and sophomores Emma Niebruegge and Allison Lambert.
Elizabethton is the favorite in the Three Rivers Conference, at least according to Walling, but the Cougars should be right there.
Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited. We have expectations for this team. We have a really good team this year. Two college signees this year, four strong seniors, a good junior class, a very strong sophomore class so we are very excited to see how the season goes and we have high goals set for ourselves.
Sullivan East Patriots
Coach: Allan Aubrey
Last season: 13-18, 4-8
Key returners: Hayley Grubb, F/G; Riley Nelson, G.
Key losses: Mattie Gouge, Kayla Honaker, Kylie Wolfe.
Promising newcomers: Jenna Hare, G/F; Hannah Hodge, F; Gracie Ralston, G; Reece Rutledge, F.
Outlook: Allan Aubrey believes in his team. He believed last season, calling himself an “idiot” after his pick to win the Three Rivers Conference fell to the bottom of the standings.
He still believes. He has some talent, led by a pair of sophomores, Hayley Grubb and Riley Nelson. Grubb led the Patriots in scoring and rebounding last season. Nelson, who was the leader in assists, is currently recovering from a broken ankle.
Aubrey’s daughter, Emma, has shown the ability to score, while 6-foot senior Ashley Nunley has improved on the inside. Fellow seniors Morgan Bringman and Mabel Olson can also expect to see plenty of the court.
Among the promising newcomers on what will be a largely inexperienced squad is freshman Jenna Hare, one of several Patriots that Aubrey says can be “dynamic” on the floor.
Sullivan East should be able to shoot, especially from 3-point range, a weakness for the Patriots last season, which should open up the lane for playmakers to get to the basket.
Aubrey sees Sullivan Central as a step above the rest of the Three Rivers squads, but don’t count out his Patriots.
Coach’s quote: “I believe we can win it. I do, I believe in our kids. I believed in our kids last year too, it just didn’t happen…If you are going to hold my feet to the fire, yeah we are going to win it again…We would like to go down the road a little further and I believe we can. I think we have the team to be a sub-state team and beyond.”
Big 7 Conference
Tennessee High Vikings
Coach: Kim Bright
Last season: 8-22, 1-11
Key returners: Riley Fritts, G; Annie Hayes, F; Kenzie Nickels, C.
Key losses: LynLeigh Rhodes.
Promising newcomers: Madison Blair, F; Kendall Cross, G; Mac Newport, G.
Outlook: Kim Bright returned last season after taking a break following an eight-year run as head coach of the Vikings. She is back, and working to rebuild Tennessee High back to prominence, a tall task in the rugged Big 7 Conference.
Leading the Vikings, who went 3-1 in a recent trip to the Bahamas, are Riley Fritts (9.3 ppg, 3.0 reb, 3.0 stls in ‘19) and Tori Ryan, who was averaging 11 rebounds early this year, but is currently out with a concussion. Annie Hayes (7.2 ppg), 5-10 Kenzie Nickels (6.7 ppg, 6.5 reb, 1.0 blks) and Alexa Lewis are also back.
Others expected to contribute include senior Faith Stigall, sophomore Mac Newport and freshmen Kendall Cross and Madison Blair.
Tennessee High, which finished 8-22 last season, but did beat Volunteer in the postseason tournament, was picked seventh in the seven-team Big 7 Conference.
Expect those low expectations to motivate the Vikings, who Bright looks to get better as the season progresses as the scoring improves and more depth is found.
Coach’s quote: “Our schedule is pretty tough. We play five or six teams that have Division I players. There are no easy games…We are hoping to come together as a team, continue to play hard and represent Tennessee High School with pride.”
