Northeast Tennessee Boys
Three Rivers Conference
Sullivan Central Cougars
Coach: Derek McGhee
Last season: 7-21, 4-8
Key returners: Ty Barb, G; Bryson Crabtree, F; Jacob Fields, F; Justin Robinette; F.
Key losses: Caleb Rose, Trey Rosenbaum, Ben Williams,
Promising newcomers: Dawson Arnold, C; Joltin Harrison, G.
Outlook: How depleted were the Cougars entering this season? Their leading returning scorer averaged 1.8 points a game.
That would be sophomore Ty Barb, who has been sharing backcourt duties with freshman Joltin Harrison, who was leading the Cougars in scoring early this season.
Six seniors are expected to contribute, including Bryson Crabtree, Justin Robinette and Jacob Fields, along with sophomore Preston Sams, all of whom saw limited minutes in the past, but those numbers will pick up in the season ahead.
Sullivan Central fifth year head coach Derek McGhee is preaching patience with such a young team that will work to make up for its inexperience by its athleticism and fearless attitude.
McGhee, who played at Sullivan Central, is looking to restore the proud tradition of basketball in Blountville. The plan is to become more consistent as the calendar moves into 2020 and then peak when it counts most at tournament time.
Coach’s Quote: “We are just trying to be patient. We know we are going to be good. We have just got to get some experience. There is not much experience there. These guys have not been in these situations in conference games before so we are just experiencing everything for the first time.”
Sullivan East Patriots
Coach: John Dyer
Last season: 17-13, 6-6
Key returners: Eric Hare, G; Dylan Bartley, F; Mason Montgomery, F.
Key losses: Dustin Bartley, Dayne Davis, Adam Davison, Mason Johnson, Trey Lowe.
Promising newcomers: Ethan Bradford, G; Clayton Ivester, F; Johnathan Walden, F; Isaac Grubbs, G; Austin Davis, C; Logan Murray, G.
Outlook: The announcement that John Dyer plans to retire after the season following 32 years with the Patriots should be plenty of motivation for the nine players taking the court each game.
Expect all of them to have roles and play plenty of minutes, led by talented sophomore scorer Dylan Bartley and senior guard Eric Hare. Other starters will include juniors Ethan Bradford, Mason Montgomery and Clayson Ivester.
Bartley has especially been filling up the scorebook early in the season, while Dyer appreciates Hare’s toughness, while also calling him the leader of the Patriots. Dyer refers to Montgomery as one of the smartest players he has coached.
Four players will comprise the bench, including a trio of juniors, 6-foot-7 Austin Davis, Issac Grubbs and Johnathan Walden, along with sophomore Logan Murray.
While Dyer’s teams have long been known for playing hard, the Patriots should also be able to shoot, play good defense and get up and down the floor. Improvement needs to be shown in terms of more rebounds and fewer turnovers.
Now to peak when it counts most.
Coach’s quote: “You want to. You wish you could wave a magic wand and say ‘now we are going to play our best.’ The goal is to improve every day. Work hard, improve every day and get experience as the season goes on and then hopefully by the end of the season we are playing our best basketball.”
Big 7 Conference
Tennessee High Vikings
Coach: Roby Witcher
Last season: 23-10, 9-3
Key returners: McHale Bright, G/F; Blake Fauver, F/C; Brayden Henard, G; Cole McBrayer, G/F; Nolan Wishon F/C.
Key losses: Cade Mitchell, Preston Quillen, Christian Webb.
Promising newcomers: Ezekiel Johnson, F/C; Jaden Keller, F; Isaiah Smith, G.
Outlook: Tennessee High returned from the Bahamas with a championship trophy. The potential might be there to add more hardware in the season ahead, with Roby Witcher excited for his team’s potential, especially in terms of speed, quickness, rebounding, shooting ability and senior leadership.
Leading the way are a pair of 6-foot-7 bookends in 250-pound Nolan Wishon and 190-pound Blake Fauver. Both are athletic, can jump and run the floor and average nearly 10 rebounds apiece.
McHale Bright is a 1,000-point scorer for Tennessee High, while the rest of the starting five includes the guard duo of Cole McBrayer and Brayden Henard. All five seniors starters are capable of scoring in double figures.
Seniors Aidan Carter and Reece Proffitt will also provide senior leadership off the bench. Juniors Jaden Keller, Isaiah Smith and Ezekiel Johnson are new to varsity and will be expected to contribute.
Tennessee High is 8-2 on the young season, including that tournament title in the Bahamas. That experience should pay dividends in the always-rugged Big 7 Conference.
Coach’s quote: “The thing that coaches want to be able to do is to have the opportunity to compete with whoever you have got on your schedule. I think every night with the folks that are on our schedule we should be able to compete and it will come down to execution…It will kind of be up to the kids to get the job done…“We are excited about the opportunity to compete every night.”
