The Detroit Tigers placed left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
The former Science Hill High School star confirmed to both the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press that he had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is recovering.
“I’m healthy and ready to rock as soon as I get some good news,” Norris told Anthony Fenech of the Free Press.
Norris is entering his seventh MLB season and has been with Detroit since being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. Norris was 3-13 with a 4.49 ERA last season.
Norris is the second big-league pitcher from Northeast Tennessee to come down with the coronavirus. Brett Martin (Morristown East) of the Texas Rangers also tested positive and is recovering.
