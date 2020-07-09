Norris

Daniel Norris

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Staff reports

The Detroit Tigers placed left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

The former Science Hill High School star confirmed to both the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press that he had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is recovering.

 “I’m healthy and ready to rock as soon as I get some good news,” Norris told Anthony Fenech of the Free Press.

Norris is entering his seventh MLB season and has been with Detroit since being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. Norris was 3-13 with a 4.49 ERA last season.

Norris is the second big-league pitcher from Northeast Tennessee to come down with the coronavirus. Brett Martin (Morristown East) of the Texas Rangers also tested positive and is recovering.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments