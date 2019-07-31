ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake Rogers, Brandon Dixon and Gordon Beckham went deep, Daniel Norris picked up his first win since May 12 and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 Wednesday to take the three-game series.
Norris (3-8), who had gone 14 starts without a win, allowed only three hits over five innings with five strikeouts.
Norris is a product of Science Hill High School, who improved to 15-25 with a 4.65 ERA in his sixth season in the major leagues, including the last 4 1/2 years with the Tigers.
The left-hander wanted to go longer but was experiencing groin cramps during the fifth inning. He was able to complete the frame but Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire didn't send him out for the sixth.
American League home run leader Mike Trout supplied the Angels’ lone run with a solo shot in the sixth. It is the center fielder's 35th of the season and a team-record 13th in July. He is the first player to have 13 homers in July since the Yankees' Hideki Matsui in 2007.