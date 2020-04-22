No official decision had been made on the Appalachian League’s future as of Wednesday night.
Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball officials held a conference call as part of ongoing negotiations, but nothing from that meeting had been made public at press time.
Baseball America and The Associated Press both reported on Tuesday that the number of affiliated minor league teams would be cut from 160 to 120 under the latest agreement between the two sides.
The 10-team Appalachian League – which includes the Bristol Pirates – would be on the contraction list. The league’s history traces back to 1912 and Bristol was a charter member.
DeVault Stadium (formerly known as Randolph Field) has housed a minor league club in the city since 1969.
The Kingsport Mets, Elizabethton Twins, Johnson City Cardinals, Bluefield Blue Jays, Burlington Royals, Danville Braves, Pulaski Yankees, Greeneville Reds and Princeton Rays comprise the Appy League alongside Bristol.
There had also been no reports on if, and, when the 2020 Appalachian League season will be held as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put professional baseball’s schedules in flux.
