NHRA officials announced on Monday that it has restructured its Mellow Yello Drag Racing Series schedule once again amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The season is expected to resume in August and will consist of 18 events.

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals scheduled for June 19-21 at Bristol Dragway have been postponed indefinitely.

“In the wake of this on-going pandemic, we are supportive of NHRA’s decision to postpone the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, which was scheduled for Father’s Day weekend in mid-June,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway, said in a press release. “A number of our Dragway events rely on guests and participants being in attendance, and with the uncertainty of travel at this time we felt this was the best course of action. We will continue to work with NHRA officials to determine a new race date for later in the year. Once we have those details we will share them with you via our website and social channels. We appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these challenging and unprecedented times.”

