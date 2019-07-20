BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ted Jones is one of the pioneers of drag racing, and proof can be seen on the grandstands at Bristol Dragway. His name is posted there, having been honored in May as a Legend of Thunder Valley.
He was back on Saturday, following the exploits of 10-year-old Shelby Vining, who is the youngest of his four grandchildren, and the only one interested in his sport.
“It is exciting. She is really into it and loves it so I am hooked too. I never thought I would be doing this. I do enjoy it. It is a lot different than when I was in there,” said Jones, who is a former president of Bristol Dragway and the International Hot Rod Association.
“He is a pretty good help,” said Vining, a member of Team Bristol, who joined thousands of other youngsters over the past week in the NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals. “If he wasn’t here I probably wouldn’t be racing.”
Jones is certainly glad she is, having sent her to Roy Hill’s drag racing school in North Carolina.
“That was a year ago and so now she is knee deep in it. She made the team this year and I am knee deep in it,” Jones said. “I am hooked. It is just fun. I am semi-retired so this is my thing now. It is all about her.”
It isn’t just a passing phase for Vining. She has her racing goals set.
“I want to try to be the next Brittany Force,” she said.
She could do worse. Force, who followed in the racing footsteps of her legendary father, John Force, is one of the top performers on the NHRA circuit. Shelby knows that too.
“She loves it and she is dedicated to it. She is not good yet. She is still learning, but she wants to be better and better,” Jones said. “She knows all the NHRA pro racers. They did some exhibition runs at the Thunder Valley Nationals for Junior Dragsters.
“John Force came down to congratulate her on her run and she asked him where Brittany was because she is a girl. She knows them all.”
Vining, who also swims and plays the saxophone in the school band, earned her drag racing license as age 8, and has traveled as fast at 73 miles per hour on the Thunder Valley track.
“It feels awesome because it is a lot safer than being in my parents’ car,” said Vining, who recently had an opportunity to entertain her classmates from behind the wheel during a school field trip to Thunder Valley. “Most cars can’t do what I can do.”
“She lost yesterday,” added Jones. “She red-lighted, but she is still here. She is hopelessly hooked.”
* * *
So is 18-year-old Las Vegas resident Keoki Desa, who made his third straight trip to Bristol, and for good reason.
“It is a race. If there is a race going on and we can afford to get to it, we’re going to try and get to it,” said Desa, a native of Hilo, Hawaii. “Bristol is a really special one, the magnitude of the race, how it is run, the people. We get to race against other people that we don’t see.”
Desa dreams of competing at the highest levels of NHRA bracket racing, having had the opportunity to meet such acclaimed drivers as Luke Bogacki, Justin Lamb and Peter Biondo.
They are awesome people, humble, great winners, great drivers,” he said.
Desa, who earned his dragster license at age 8, won his first Wally – one of NHRA’s prestigious championship trophies – the following year in the Western Conference finals in 2010. He hasn’t been able to get a win on the Eastern side, but has still enjoyed the experience at Bristol’s famed Thunder Valley.
“The car talent and the way the race is run is why we come to Bristol,” Desa said. “The scenery is one of the things that makes it a special feeling. You are racing at one of the nicest facilities in the country and surrounded by the valley. It creates a real cool vibe as a whole.”
It’s not just the scenery.
“As far as the people goes, it is the personalities. Homer on the mike is what makes Bristol pretty special to me,” said Desa, whose father raced Volkswagen’s in the 1990s. “The atmosphere that they have, the atmosphere they have in the tower. They are super fun to be around, and the people are super friendly.”
Desa’s trip to Bristol didn’t end in victory, but he certainly wasn’t going to complain.
“I lost in the second round, but it is all good,” said Desa, who works with his father in an engine shop and is also a firefighter.
A recent high school graduate, Desa will have to move away from junior racing and into bigger cars, something he has already been doing for a couple of years. He isn’t done, just going in another direction. He does plan a return to Bristol.
We will probably try and come back up for the Spring Fling in the next couple of years,” said Desa, who either competes at his home track in Las Vegas or faces a four-hour drive to the next closest facility in California. “I am going to try to get my career on track so I will race at my local track series, whatever tracks that I can hit.”
Like most drag racers, Desa has a definite need for speed, no matter whether it is 85 in the junior series or up to 185 at the next step in his progression. Either way, he’s fine with it.
I have been racing for a while so you kind of grow numb to [the speed],” he said. “That first pass I ever made down the track was pretty special.”
Desa has definitely found his sport of choice. He passed on all the high school selections to stick with what he loves best.
“I never did [play high school sports]. Drag racing is what I did,” he said. “That is the only thing I have ever done. It is definitely my passion.”