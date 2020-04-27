East Tennessee State University defensive lineman Nasir Player signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on Saturday shortly after the NFL Draft concluded.
A 6-foot-5, 271-pound native of Columbia, South Carolina, Player racked up 182 tackles – including 18 ½ sacks – during his four seasons at ETSU.
Player earned second-team FCS All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association, HERO Sports and STATS.
