ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daniel Norris, Drew VerHagen and Joe Jimenez combined on a five-hit shutout to outpitch Charlie Morton, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Friday night.
“We didn't hit,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “You're not going to win if you don't score and we didn't score.”
Norris went the first three innings, VerHagen pitched five and Jimenez earned his seventh save by striking out Eric Sogard with two men on base to end the game.
VerHagen (3-2), who came into the game with an 8.03 ERA, gave up only three hits and two of them were erased by double plays.
“I felt like my stuff got better as the night went on,” he said. “I was just throwing strikes and challenging those guys. I can't say enough about our defense.”
Norris gave up one hit and two walks, striking out three. The former Science Hill High School star has a 4.82 ERA.
“We had some big performances on the mound,” said Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire. “Our starter threw really well. VerHagen was unbelievable against a really good team and [Jimenez) had his moment, and it was a big moment.”