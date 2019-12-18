BRISTOL, Tenn. – It is official.
Even though Nolan Wishon had made his college destination known last June, it wasn’t official until ink was put to paper.
Wishon did just that on Wednesday, committing to continue his education and play football at East Tennessee State University during a ceremony at the Tennessee High School library.
“I have been waiting for this moment for a pretty long time,” said Wishon, a three-year contributor to Tennessee High in both football and basketball. “I think it is something I have been looking forward to so it is really exciting for me.”
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Wishon started his senior season at tight end for the Vikings, but then approached Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays about a move to offensive tackle.
“We needed help on the offensive line and he came to me and said ‘Hey coach, I will do it,’” said Mays, whose Vikings finished with a 9-2 record, claiming the Mountain Lakes Conference championship.
“We were like ‘OK, buddy’, we were all about it. He definitely brought a different attitude to our line and just changed the culture there up front. He is a big part of the reason we were successful this year.”
Wishon expects to remain at tackle at the next level. ETSU released a video with a few of his highlights from the past season, often overpowering his opponents, driving most them to the turf.
“I played one game at tight end my senior year and then played tackle the rest of the year,” Wishon said. “You can bring a lot more aggression. You don’t have to have the speed, which I just don’t really have. It is kind of a one-on-one type thing so you can just go out and do your thing.”
He did it well, helping Tennessee High reach at least 35 points in eight of their nine wins. He also played a key role for a defense that surrendered double figures just five times all season.
“He committed in the summer. He wanted to get that recruiting over with so he could just focus on being a good teammate and a good team player,” said Mays, who also played at ETSU. “I am excited for him that he is going to get his school paid for and play the game of football.
“How much better does it get. He is just a great kid and a great leader for us. It is just super.”
Wednesday was definitely the realization of a dream for Wishon.
“I think I wanted to go play college football my whole life, but until my sophomore year I didn’t really believe I could do it,” said Wishon, who is leaning toward majoring in sports management. “Then my sophomore year when Coach Mays moved me up to varsity I think that is kind of when I thought I could do this.”
He was joined at Wednesday’s ceremony by numerous supporters, including family, coaches, teammates and friends, including Blake Austin, a redshirt freshman lineman at ETSU, who played at from Science Hill.
“We are excited to have him, another big body on our line,” Austin said. “He has just got some size that is going to help. He will provide use some depth that will help us out a lot…
“I have been after him for a while. I have known him my whole life. We played when we were little together. He is excited and it is awesome for the program.”
ETSU just completed its fifth season since the program was resurrected in 2015, finishing 3-9 this year, one season after winning the close games to go to 8-4 and advance to the FCS playoffs in Randy Sanders’ first season as head coach.
“The coaching staff and the players there,” said Wishon, when asked what first attracted him to ETSU. “They are kind of like a big family and the coaching staff is straight up with you. They don’t sugarcoat anything and I like that.
“We have a lot of underclassmen so we are looking forward to the future.”
He will also get to play just a short drive from home.
“I think that mattered a lot. Now my family can come and watch me play, that is a big thing to me,” said Wishon, who is also excited about playing at immaculate William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
“I think it is cool. When you look at it from outside, it doesn’t seem that in-depth and then you go up into the press box and you just see it,” said Wishon, who had other suitors, including Baylor, Eastern Kentucky and Tulane. “It is incredibly nice. I went up there this past week and it met all my expectations.”
It is safe to say Tennessee High did much the same for him.
“There are a lot of things I learned from here, [including] leadership,” he said. “Leadership can change a whole program. One player going out of his way to kind of lead other people can really change a whole program around.”
He definitely enjoyed his senior season for the Vikings.
“I think our team was actually a big family this year. Everyone was close to each other,” Wishon said. “We didn’t have anyone that bothered the other people. I think our whole team and class was really close which is why we had the success we did.”
Mays will miss him for sure.
“He is well liked, but he is more respected than that,” Mays said. “Everybody looks up to him, and not just because of his statue, they really do. He is the guy who brings the flag out. He is the guy who is at practice every day working hard.”
