Gage Bassham spent many Saturday afternoons as a kid sitting in front of the television watching college football for hours on end, wondering what it would be like to play at the highest level of the NCAA.
He’ll be finding out for himself soon enough as he signed with the Liberty University Flames on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Bassham took an interesting journey to reach the next level.
He spent the first three seasons of his high school career at Abingdon before transferring to Lord Botetourt – located just off Interstate 81’s Exit 150 in the community of Daleville – for his senior year.
“ The transition to a new school was hard,” Bassham said. “The people and players here made it easier. The community of Botetourt is a great one and the kids and coaches on this team will always be family to me. I love Abingdon and moving up here with my dad [Mark] was one of the hardest things I have ever done. Leaving behind everything that I ever knew was not an easy task.”
Bassham certainly hasn’t forgotten his roots.
“ Every player and coach from Abingdon is a part of my family,” Bassham said. “Abingdon will always be my home. I’m not going to lie, when Abingdon lost to Northside [in the first round of the VHSL Region 3D playoffs] it was a hard night for me. Those players and coaches have been my entire life and I will always be grateful for what they have done for me.”
Bassham played offensive tackle and nose guard in 2019 as Lord Botetourt went 14-1 and finished as VHSL Class 3 state runner-up. He earned first-team All-Region 3D honors on the O-Line.
“ Gage has really transformed into a great football player, but more importantly to me, I’ve seen him mature into a man off the field,” said Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless. “Obviously, there have been tremendous physical and mental changes in how he plays the game. You can see that on film and in practice, but again he has really been a treat to work with because of his tremendous character and drive to be a better player. He’s a leader in the locker room and is going to be a great player at Liberty University.”
Bassham’s final high school football game happened to be played at the place he’ll call home in college.
Lord Botetourt lost 35-7 to the Hopewell Blue Devils last Saturday in the state championship game at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium
“ Well, nobody likes to lose, but that game just didn’t go our way and that happens to even the best teams,” Bassham said. “We made it to the red zone four or five times and didn’t score once off any of those drives. Whether it be a penalty or a fumble or an interception, we couldn’t get anything to our way in that game.”
Bassham actually took his official visit with Liberty following the game since he was already on campus. He encountered Liberty sophomore defensive lineman Austin Lewis, a Northeast Tennessean who played at David Crockett High School.
“ I actually got to eat dinner with Austin and some of the offensive linemen there,” Bassham said. “He asked where I was originally from and I said Abingdon and he was like, ‘Shoot man, I played at Crockett,’ and we kinda had the small-world mentality at that moment.”
Liberty moved from the FCS to FBS level last season and the Flames will play in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 21 against George Southern. Hugh Freeze, the former boss at Ole Miss, is the coach at Liberty.
What position will Bassham play for the Flames?
“ Through my talks with the coaches at Liberty, they either want me at center or tackle,” Bassham said. “But I will play anywhere they put me.”
Liberty opens the 2020 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
“ I never really believed I could be a DI football player on a full-ride scholarship,” Bassham said. “Really to this day, I wake up and I’m like, ‘Wow, this isn’t a dream, this is real life.’ All the work I have put into this game really did pay off.
“ So, this year is really when I started to believe I could do it. When I visited places like Clemson and Louisville and others and they told me, ‘Hey kid, if you keep working hard you can play here for free,’ I was like ‘Wow, I really can do this.’ Coach Harless also had a really big part in that. He helped me get my confidence up and showed me that I wasn’t just some kid from Southwest Virginia, I was a real DI football player.”
>>> E.J. Horton signed with Marshall University on Wednesday and the wide receiver also had an interesting journey to get to the next level.
He began his prep career at George Wythe before stints at Pulaski County and South Carolina’s Palmetto Prep Academy.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports
