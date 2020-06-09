Clyde Wright was a stud pitcher from Jefferson City, Tennessee, while Ralph Berrier was a skinny slugger from Hillsville, Virginia, and together they made a bit of baseball history for the region in 1965.
They were the first players from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia selected in the inaugural Major League Baseball Amateur Draft 55 years ago.
Wright was taken by the California Angels in the sixth round (107th overall) after a stellar career at Carson-Newman University and his 10-year stint in the big leagues included a no-hitter and All-Star selection in 1970.
Berrier went in the 35th round (642nd overall) to the Houston Astros out of Hillsville High School – where one of his teammates was future Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer – and the 6-foot-1,165-pound outfielder hit .181 over the course of three seasons in the minor leagues.
The following year Roy Waye from Lynn View High School in Kingsport, Tennessee (48th round, New York Yankees), Happy Valley High School graduate Donnie Peters of Tusculum College (fourth round of the January regular-phase, Boston Red Sox) and Fries High School star Ed Goodson (20th round, Houston Astros) were drafted.
Since then the area has produced first-rounders and 92nd-rounders, guys selected in the June regular phase and those taken in the now-defunct January phases, players who received seven-figure signing bonuses and some who received nothing but a couple of hundred bucks and a plane ticket.
There have been six local players chosen in the first round in the regular phase of the draft in June with ex-Science Hill High School and Wake Forest University infielder Will Craig (Pittsburgh Pirates, 22nd overall in 2016) being the most recent.
Jimmy Gobble (John Battle High School, 43rd overall by the Kansas City Royals in 1999), Denny Wagner (Castlewood High School/Virginia Tech, 42nd overall by the Oakland Athletics in 1997), Billy Wagner (Tazewell High School/Ferrum College, 12th overall by the Houston Astros in 1993), Trey McCall (Abingdon High School, 16th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1985) and Atlee Hammaker (East Tennessee State University, 21st overall by the Kansas City Royals in 1979) are the others.
Ed Goodson elected to go the college route after being selected in 1966, playing a couple of seasons at ETSU before the San Francisco Giants selected him with the third overall pick in the secondary phase of the 1968 event. His son, Kirk, was drafted twice as well – by the Chicago Cubs in the 41st round out of Independence High School in 1987 and again by the Cubbies four years later in the 22nd round after he had been a standout at Bluefield College.
Sullivan East High School teammates Jeremy Blevins (third round, California Angels) and Jamie Powers (42nd round, Kansas City Royals) were both drafted in 1995. The same thing happened to the Virginia High duo of Harry Anderson (48th round) and Israel Pope (59th round) in 1996 as they were both chasen by the Florida Marlins, but didn’t sign.
This year’s MLB Draft will consist of just five rounds and is set for Wednesday and Thursday, but ETSU pitcher Landon Knack (Science Hill) is among the 160 players expected to be selected.
Trey McCall knows well the feeling of elation that comes with getting drafted and fulfilling a lifelong dream.
It was quite the year for McCall in 1985 as he clouted tape-measure home runs for the Abingdon Falcons, was the recipient of the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award and then got selected by the Phillies, drafted ahead of such future legends as John Smoltz, Randy Johnson and Rafael Palmeiro.
“I was very fortunate that during my junior year [in 1984], many scouts came to see Jeff Necessary [play for Abingdon],” McCall said. “So, with my senior season I had an idea that I would be drafted but never in my wildest imagination did I think I would go in the first round. Some scouts had made some indications of where I mind end up, but I was totally clueless about the process.”
How did McCall find out?
“I was playing golf with some of my Abingdon High School coaches. We had gone into the snack bar after nine holes and Bill Webster told me I better call home and that it was important. So, I found out from my family that the Phillies had called and drafted me,” McCall said. “I was very excited, but still had no clue where in the draft I had been drafted and did not know until I spoke to Jerry Jordan, who was the area scout. Jerry is a lifelong scout in this region and has given many from our area the chance to play at the professional level.”
McCall spurned a scholarship off to the University of North Carolina, receiving a $92,500 signing bonus from the Phillies.
He played five seasons in the minors and is now the head baseball coach at Emory & Henry College.
“I really wanted to go the University of North Carolina. The coach at that time was Mike Roberts. He was originally from Kingsport and he really impressed me. He reminded me of my dad in that he pushed his players hard, but genuinely cared about them,” McCall said. “So, I told the Phillies no the first time. They then flew me, my dad and stepmother to Philadelphia. By this time I was beginning to get some good advice. I knew I could not improve my draft status by going to college. I knew that I would go to college [eventually], so I signed. I would say that signing bonuses have risen dramatically since 1985. After paying Uncle Sam [in taxes], I bought a Jeep, paid for my education at Emory & Henry College and purchased my wife’s engagement ring. A good deal I know.”
Andy Baxter has his own unique story in regards to the draft.
He was the 1,607th and final player selected in the 1997 MLB Amateur Draft after his senior season at Unicoi County High School, going to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the 92nd round.
“Tampa actually called me early on draft day and tried to get me to commit to sign if they took me instead of going to college,” Baxter said. “When I didn’t commit without knowing all the info I would need, they decided to wait and take me in the last round to see if I would go to a junior college as a draft-and-follow. Looking back that would have been a really smart decision for me to do, but I didn’t make a good decision at that time.”
Baxter played his first three seasons of college baseball at North Carolina State, before transferring to ETSU. A strong senior season in Johnson City led the Cleveland Indians to select him in the 32nd round (967th overall) of the 2001 draft, improving his position by 60 rounds and 640 picks in four years.
He had also been scouted by Jerry Jordan, a Wise, Virginia, native, who had also evaluated Trey McCall and many other local players over the course of a lengthy career.
“Both times were similar in that I was anxious to get the call,” said Baxter, who played two seasons in the minors. “[In 2001] I was watching the draft online and saw my name and got a call from the Indians almost at the same time. Jerry Jordan was the scout that I had talked to with the Indians and I am very appreciative that he helped me get that opportunity. For me it was never about the round or the money, but all about getting an opportunity to play at that level. “
Analyzing the MLB Draft is not an exact science, but is still a thrill for all those who are selected.
“I think the rounds are deceptive and that has been proven over and over through the years,” Baxter said. “I’ve seen first-rounders who weren’t very good and undrafted players who were really good, so for me I was just glad that I had the opportunity to keep playing baseball.”
