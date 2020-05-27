Tyler Reddick executed a magic trick last August at Bristol Motor Speedway.
After his car failed pre-race inspection, the 24-year-old native of Corning, California, was forced to start from the back of the field for the Xfinity Series Food City 300.
Reddick not only held off Cup Series heavyweight Kyle Busch, he won the race en route to his second straight Xfinity championship.
“I’m speechless,” Reddick said in Victory Lane.
This Sunday afternoon, Reddick will face another test at BMS in the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.
What does this Cup Series rookie for the Richard Childress Racing team expect?
“I think the biggest challenge will be just completing that first lap,” said Reddick in a Zoom media conference.
With its steep banks, high speeds and ever-present potential for crashes, Bristol Motor Speedway has long been one of the most fearsome gauntlets in motorsports.
With no practice or qualifying allowed before Sunday’s event, drivers will have little time for planning and no margin for error.
“Bristol is one of the toughest race tracks to get around when it’s not really got a lot of rubber, heat or grooves worked in,” Reddick said. “I’ve run a few truck races there. When we were one of the first trucks on the track, that first hour of practice was almost a wash. You can’t really learn much.”
In an effort to create more passing and competition, BMS officials have used a formulated resin known as PJ1 TrackBite in hopes of creating multiple grooves on the racing surface.
“That traction compound is slick,” Reddick said. “When you go down in there and try to use it, you almost spin out.”
Reddick developed his racing instincts on dirt tracks such as Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia. In the world of dirt racing, drivers continually search for a “cushion” where they can run the same line in a corner.
The search for consistency at BMS can be a frustrating process, especially in the lower lanes of the turns where the PJ1 is applied.
“I remember the first time that the traction compound was put down at Bristol,” Reddick said. “When I was in the middle of the track, we were okay.
“I wanted to try the bottom but we got loose down there and couldn’t go anywhere. So I went to the top and drove straight into the wall. That didn’t go well.”
And that’s why Reddick is concerned about Sunday’s Cup showcase at BMS.
“I’m worried that the start of the race is going to be very chaotic,” Reddick said. “If there’s only groove and we’re going to be starting double-file, then that’s going to be very interesting.”
Interesting is one way to describe the NASCAR scene in the age of COVID-19. According to Reddick, the grind has been mental and physical.
“That first race back at Darlington was easy to get ready for because it was on a Sunday and there was all this anticipation built around it,” Reddick said. “Now what we’ve been racing about every 3-4 days, it’s been really hard to convince my body that we’re racing as often as we are.”
Under the various NASCAR safety guidelines, competitors are told to report at the track hours before the start of the race.
“They want to have a window that allows enough time for a replacement driver to arrive if you don’t pass the initial screening or the secondary screening,” Reddick said. “We pretty much just see one person when we get screened. We’re given a sticker that tells that our temperature is fine to get into the racetrack. Then we don’t see a soul until we walk onto pit road before the race.”
Reddick said he’s still adjusting to the new arrangement where only essential personnel are allowed into the speedway. That means no family members, team media handlers or friends.
“It’s different just showing up to the racetrack and sitting in isolation for hours before you hop into a car,” Reddick said. “I’m used to a lot of interaction from the time I enter the track until the finish of the race.”
During a Zoom conference Wednesday afternoon, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said he thinks that NASCAR will be the first major sport to have fans back in attendance.
For now, Reddick and his fellow drivers must adapt to operating in a virtual bubble.
So what was the scene like at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600?
“It’s odd coming off Turn 4 and not seeing a soul in the grandstands,” Reddick said. “It’s a really different change of pace. Once we get the race going, it’s kind of business as usual.”
Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 will start at 3:30 p.m. While no fans will be allowed on track property, FS1 will provide live television coverage.
