It’s almost race time at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Yes, you heard that right.
While there will be no invasion of campers, transporters or drivers, the national spotlight will return to Northeast Tennessee on April 5.
That’s when the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event will be shown live on Fox Sports.
While this version of BMS will be virtual, the event will not lack for star appeal or familiar sights around the iconic short track.
Just listen to Steve Myers, the executive vice-president and executive producer of iRacing.
“Our team really takes pride in getting all the details right from every track, including Bristol,” Myers said.
In this age of coronavirus shutdowns, Myers has emerged as one of the most important figures in American motorsports.
Last Sunday’s debut of the Pro Invitational Series at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway featured 35 NASCAR drivers, attracted 903,000 viewers on FS1, and was a sensation on social media.
Fox Sports has now committed to covering the remainder of the season, with the schedule mirroring the original 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule.
Next up is this Sunday’s event from virtual Texas Motor Speedway. The green flag is set for 1 p.m., and a full field of NASCAR stars will participate.
According to Myers in a phone interview, the reaction from the Homestead-Miami experiment was “unbelievable.”
“And our goal is to make the overall experience even better this week,” Myers said. “We want to get a little deeper with more streaming shots of the drivers, more driver audio, and other technical advances.”
Race week in Bristol will also include a Tuesday night treat.
The fourth round of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series is set for Tuesday night at 9 at virtual BMS. The Coca-Cola platform is separate from the Pro Invitational Series and include more experienced gamers. Fans watch via YouTube or Twitch Facebook.
From palm trees to nuances on the track surface, Myers and his clever crew set the bar high with their Homestead-Miami creation.
“For each track we use, it takes us four days to completely laser-scan and photograph it,” Myers said. “After we collect the data, it’s a four month process to build with our tools.”
Instead of bulldozers and dump trucks, this construction process involves 3D models.
“We want to make sure each track is digitally perfect,” Myers said. “Even with the trees and everything around the facility, we strive to match up everything as best we can so we can recreate the experience to viewers.”
In the case of BMS, the recreation will include the infamous high banks in the corners along with the ring of suites at the top of the stadium and the green hills in the foreground.
The world of simulated racing and esports is an acquired taste. But last week’s event offered plenty of color in terms of driver commentary, multi-car wrecks and a thrilling conclusion where winner Denny Hamlin bumped hard-charging Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap.
It was Earnhardt, the most popular personality in NASCAR, who helped put together the Pro Invitational concept.
“I could talk for hours about the impact Dale Jr. has had on iRacing,” Myers said. “He’s been an ambassador for sim [simulated] racing in general and he was crucial in getting everything together last week.”
The ball started last week when Earnhardt contacted four-time Cup champion and Fox Sports analyst Jeff Gordon. That led to conversations with Fox Sports producers. By the end of the week, the bold idea had caught on with the NASCAR family.
“The race would not have happened without the help of Dale,” Myers said.
During a Thursday teleconference, Cup veteran and Pro Invitational competitor Clint Bowyer offered rave reviews for the new venture into NASCAR.
“Man, the timing couldn’t have been any more right for a perfect storm situation,” Bowyer said. “Here we all are, just longing for some sports action, some competitive action that we can broadcast and show a fan and, boom, here it is in our lap.
“It was a great race at Homestead. You want to talk about a perfect storm, Dale Jr. taking the lead and Denny Hamlin passing him literally in the last corner of the race was just incredibly awesome.”
From racers and crew chief to fans and media, the buildup for another round of NASCAR iRacing this Sunday has been strong.
“Our goal is to continue to do these races through the entire downtime of the season,” Myers said. “Who knows where this could lead.
“Right now, we have the luxury of looking at things from a different lens and seeing what works. Everything is happening so dramatically fast, but it feels great to give people two hours just to feel normal again.”
