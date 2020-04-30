NASCAR officials confirmed Thursday that the season will resume on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, with three more races scheduled over a 10-day span in May at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
But as of now, there is still no official confirmation of the proposed June 3 race date for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, offered the following comment when contacted Thursday afternoon.
“We are encouraged by NASCAR’s announcement today that it will resume its 2020 season on FOX and FS1 next month with races at Darlington Raceway and our Speedway Motorsports sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway, including the tradition-rich Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend,” Caldwell said.
“We continue to work with NASCAR to finalize details for the postponed Food City 500 and are looking forward to getting the sport back on track starting in mid-May in Darlington. Hope you’ll tune in, too.”
NASCAR's revised schedule goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday Cup races, fulfilling fans longtime plea for midweek events. The first race is scheduled for Darlington, NASCAR's oldest superspeedway, followed by a second race at the 70-year-old, egg-shaped oval track three days later.
Charlotte Motor Speedway will then host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 to mark 60 consecutive years the longest race on the NASCAR schedule will be held on Memorial Day weekend. The track in Concord, outside NASCAR's home base of Charlotte, will then host a Wednesday race three days later.
There will also be lower-tier Xfinity and Trucks series races at the two tracks. The North Carolina governor has said the the Charlotte races can be held as long as health conditions in the area do not deteriorate.
“This has been a proactive effort to put our motorsports industry back to work and boost the morale of sports fans around the world, while at the same time keeping the health and safety of all who will be on site the top priority," said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports.
“Sports fans around the world need this, a return to some sense of normalcy with live sports on TV, and NASCAR is uniquely positioned to deliver it from a competition standpoint,” he added.
