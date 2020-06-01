BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Motor Speedway version of Monday Night NASCAR ended with overtime fireworks and hot tempers.
After surviving a tangle for the lead with his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with seven laps remaining, Noah Gragson held on to win the Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300.
“I really apologize to Justin and his team,” said Gragson, after his second win of the season. “That’s not how I want to win, but I saw that position open up and [Allgaier] kind of slipped off the bottom.”
Gragson said nothing came easy during the long event.
“The track was like ice out there,” Gragson said. “We were all slipping and sliding. But what a night for our team.”
Seconds after executing a smoky burnout, Gragson climbed the outside of the fence to punctuate his triumph.
“I’m just a kid living a dream right now,” Gragson said. “Fans or no fans. It doesn’t matter. It’s Bristol baby.”
The furious Allgaier, who finished 17th, left the track in quick fashion.
Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton and Myatt Snider rounded out the top five finishers.
To the delight of the Xfinity regulars, nine-time BMS Xfinity winner Kyle Busch was not at the track Monday. Busch joined his brother, Kurt, in the FS1 broadcast booth.
Gragson was in the top spot at the end of the first stage, while Allgaier displayed his power by leading at the halfway mark.
Navigating lapped traffic in expert fashion, Allgaier maintained his advantage until a spin by Tommy Joe Martins with 53 laps left brought out a caution.
That created a high-stakes guessing game for crew chiefs. Nearly all drivers opted to come into the pits fresh tires or other adjustments.
The biggest gamble was made by Riley Herbst and his Joe Gibbs Racing crew. By taking only two tires, Herbst gained the lead when the race resumed with 45 laps left.
But just seconds after the restart, Herbst lost control of his car while trying to use the bottom lane and he was hit from behind by Justin Haley.
That created another dramatic restart with 37 laps left and Allgaier back in front.
Just when it appeared Allgaier had the win sealed, the race was halted by the 11th caution of the night when the Colby Howard car smacked the outside wall.
Allgaier, who led a total 156 laps, then suffered the ultimate heartbreak in the Gragson incident.
The biggest variable to Monday’s event involved the PJ-1 TrackBite traction compound that was applied in the corners.
In Sunday’s Cup Series event, most drivers opted to race around the top lane before gradually moving down to the bottom. But the low lane was the preferred route Monday.
The race was delayed by 11 cautions and one red flag, with the first stoppage coming on lap six for an incident involving proven trio of Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric and Michael Annett.
Gragson, Briscoe, Jones and Burton earned the chance to compete for $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
