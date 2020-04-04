Mike Joy has enjoyed a front row seat for the biggest races in NASCAR over the past four decades.
This afternoon, the 70-year-old announcer will have a new angle for one of the most iconic facilities in motorsports.
Welcome to virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I love the short tracks, and Bristol has always been one of my favorite places to go,” Joy said. “It’s remarkable to see what the track has become since I started covering the sport.”
According to Joy, today’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Food City Showdown at virtual BMS will feature many of the elements of the real thing.
“Of all the races we will do for iRacing this spring, Bristol is the one where the drivers are really glad they have that reset button and can get a fast repair when they wad up their cars,” Joy said.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Joy said he takes pride in working with his crew at Fox Sports to offer an alternative to the grim news reports surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that a lot of people are struggling in many different ways dealing with the virus, the threat of the virus or being isolated at home,” Joy said.
“So to be able to set all that aside for an hour and a half and have some fun - it’s what this is all about. That’s why we’re so happy to do it, and it’s fun for the drivers.”
With charismatic Cup regular Clint Bowyer providing in-race commentary and four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon serving as analyst, the fun factor has been a key component of Fox broadcasts the past two weeks at virtual Homestead-Miami and Texas Motor Speedway.
The Texas event attracted 1.339 million viewers, setting a new record for televised eSports.
“We’re trying to keep it from being too serious, but the drivers have bought sim [simulated] rigs and hired driver coaches,” Joy said. “Some of them even have signage alongside their rigs at home. This all ramped up in a hurry.”
The telecasts are orchestrated by iRacing officials from a control room in the Boston area, with other officials and cameramen working in different states.
“In many senses, this is a step into the unknown for all of us,” Joy said. “Our coverage is reactionary instead of predicting what could happen.”
In terms of viewers, Joy has noticed a split between the hardcore and casual.
“We’re drawing NASCAR fans starved for content, and we’re also drawing people curious about racing simulation and how much it looks like the real thing,” Joy said.
“There are video games and simulations for every major sport, but only auto racing does the same hand-eye coordination, strategy and concentration level approaching the real thing.”
Today’s race will actually be the second event of race week at virtual BMS.
Ryan Luza, who competes for Williams ESports, won Tuesday’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola Series event which was extended by three laps due to multiple cautions. The Coca-Cola Series features the top iRacers in the country, with NASCAR drivers and car owners serving as team owners.
While the Pro Invitational Series relies on an array of established Cup stars such as Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr., the competition is more lighthearted.
“We’re not out to determine the best iRacer in NASCAR,” Joy said. “We have America’s greatest drivers who are having fun, getting some reps and being competitive. We’re fortunate to be able to bring race fans along for the ride to enjoy it.”
NASCAR officials still plan to run two Cup events at the real version of Bristol Motor Speedway this season. The Night Race, scheduled for Sept. 19, would serve as the third race in the playoffs.
Joy hopes to return to his normal seat at BMS by then.
“When I first went to Bristol, there were no seats on the backstretch and you could see the farms and hills in the distance,” Joy sad. “Just walking into the track now makes you shake your head.
“You can actually hear the roar of the crowd over the cars during the races. The whole place is just incredible.”
