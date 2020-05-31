Daniel Hemric is a fan of Monday Night NASCAR.
“Yes, it’s right up my alley,” said Hemric in a telephone interview Friday. “I grew up racing Legends cars on Monday and Tuesday each summer at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”
Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 29-year-old Hemric will compete in the Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300. Start time is 7 p.m.
One year after losing his Cup Series ride with Richard Childress Racing, the Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has flourished in a part-time Xfinity deal at JR Motorsports. He’s recorded three top-seven finishes in five starts.
“Our team has been working well, and it’s great to be back at a place like Bristol where I’m comfortable,” Hemric said. “I love this place. It reminds me of tracks like Winchester and Salem where I raced late models.”
Those Indiana short tracks have the same qualities as BMS in terms of steep banking, high speeds and never-ending demands on drivers.
With a pair of top-five finishes in four Xfinity races at Bristol, Hemric knows what to expect tonight despite having no practice or qualifying.
“Bristol is its own animal with the concrete surface,” Hemric said. “With the traction compound, you have to read the track and adjust to the changes throughout the race.”
As part of his research this week, Hemric spent many hours studying videos of past BMS events.
“And I watched many different versions, including day and night races with variable temperatures,” Hemric said. “Sunday’s Cup race will leave rubber on the track for Monday, and we have to take advantage of that.”
Hemric said his team used the long layoff from COVID-19 to form a tighter bond and focus on areas for improvement.
“Nobody wanted this hiatus but it allowed all of us to regroup,” Hemric said. “We had a bunch of team meetings through video conferences and we worked on getting things right.”
Like all the competitors in the Xfinity Series, Hemric made an early morning drive by himself on May 21 to Darlington Raceway for the first race back since the pandemic. In just his second career start at Darlington, Hemric finished sixth.
“That entire day was a very powerful experience,” Hemric said. “On the way to the track, I thought about the different ways this pandemic has impacted so many people in the world.
“I had a couple hours to chill out before the race. I was very grateful and I tried to savor the moment.”
Hemric followed up his strong Darlington run with a runner-up finish behind Kyle Busch in Monday’s Xfinity event at Charlotte.
“I beat myself up pretty hard for my performance in the first couple of races this season, but we’ve made progress the past two races and we want to build on that at Bristol,” Hemric said. “I like the way we just show up to tracks and race now. That brings me closer to my team.”
It’s been a hectic month for Hemric in more ways than one.
On May 9, Hemric and his wife, Kenzie, saw the birth of their first child. Kenzie competed in the NASCAR Pro Series East 2013-2015.
“That experience puts life into a whole new perspective and makes you a better person,” Hemric said. “Kenzie grew up around this sport and understands what drivers go through. She’s been a superstar through all this.”
Tonight’s event will serve as the qualifier to set the field of four drivers who will compete for the first Dash 4 Cash bonus 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 6.
The only previous BMS race winner in tonight’s event will be veteran Jeff Green in the No. 93 RSS Racing Chevrolet.
Kyle Busch, who has nine Xfinity wins at BMS, will serve as a television analyst for FS1 along with his brother, Kurt.
“We will have some fun for sure,” said Kyle in a Zoom media conference this week. “It’s unique to get to do it at Bristol and talk about the cars and what they should be doing.
“You better do it quick because the lap times are 15 seconds. And by the time you explain something, something else has already happened. You better be paying attention.”
Hemric hopes to grab the attention of Busch the old fashioned way.
“I was so pumped when I heard that Bristol was going to be on the schedule so early after the pandemic,” Hemric said. “It’s awesome to be part of something that will give people a chance to take their minds off their worries and just enjoy a good race.
“It’s been a tough time for everybody, and it’s important to get back doing what we all love.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.