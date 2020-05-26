The Food City 500 has a new name.
In a Tuesday afternoon Zoom media conference, officials from Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City announced that Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at BMS has been renamed as the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.
“For the last 76 days, our country has been in really uncharted territory with this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve C. Smith, president and CEO of Food City. “Like our counterparts throughout this great nation, our dedicated team of associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve.
“We’re proud to have this opportunity to honor supermarket heroes around the country for their hard work and dedication.”
Spectators will not be allowed to attend Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. event, but FS1 will provide live television coverage.
Food City, which has corporate headquarters in Abingdon and serves part of four states, has sponsored the spring Bristol race since 1992.
“Being a race fan all my life, I’m just glad to have some racing action going on,” Smith said. “I know we will be back in the seats at Bristol soon. But in the meantime it’s good to have racing, and it’s particularly good to be racing on the high banks at Bristol Motor Speedway.”
On May 22, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee lifted restrictions on large attractions such as racetracks and amusement parks. A large crowd of spectators and competitors attended Friday’s opening event at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, while another race is scheduled for Kingsport Speedway this Friday.
Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, explained why BMS will not have fans for Sunday’s event or for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300.
“There are so many things that need to be put in place to make sure we do this in a responsible way,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said he “applauded” NASCAR’s efforts to resume action in a safe manner.
“That has been at the forefront of everything we’ve been doing,” Caldwell said. “We want to do this in a smart and appropriate way for protecting participants, protecting the folks at the race track, and for protecting the community that the people are coming into.”
According to Caldwell, the question as to when fans can return to tracks such as BMS remains a “fluid situation.”
“We’re excited and hopeful that things are going to start opening up more soon, and that soon we will start seeing race fans in the stands at some of these NASCAR races,” Caldwell said. “I don’t think any of us can predict exactly when that is going to happen.
“I know we are all working hard. But you have to appropriately crawl before you can walk, and walk before you can run. And I think that’s what we’re doing as a sport. Let’s get this up and running, get cars on the track and get the teams comfortable with what’s going on.”
Caldwell added that BMS officials will continue to be in conversations with NASCAR along with health care professionals on the national, state and local level.
“We will be studying what other industries are looking at and the recommendations of health experts as we put those plans together and make sure we’ve got the best practices in place,” Caldwell said.
Smith said the name change for the Cup race is a fitting way to honor all of those serving on the front lines within the supermarket industry.
“I, like many of my counterparts throughout this great industry, have had a front row seat to witness the great job that the men and women of our supermarket industry have been doing to take care of our customers,” Smith said. “It’s been some of the most difficult circumstances that I’ve ever been associated with.
“I’ve never been prouder to be a grocer and to be able to lead more than 17,000 of my Food City associates. I think it’s only fitting that we announce the Supermarket Heroes 500 to honor all of our industry and the great work our associates do on a day-to-day basis, particularly during this pandemic where they put themselves on the front line and take a risk every day serving the public.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.