It’s part of the Bristol Motor Speedway experience.
Before NASCAR Cup Series races, there are fireworks, flyovers and elaborate introductions with each driver selecting their own entrance song.
A key part of that picture will be missing for this Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.
“Bristol is going to be unique with no fans,” said Cup Series competitor Erik Jones in a Tuesday morning Zoom media conference. “It’s been odd at every track. But obviously at Bristol, being encompassed by the fans is part of the experience.”
Jones, who drives for the powerful Joe Gibbs Racing team, knows the key to success at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 24-year-old native of Bryon, Michigan, has a pair of Xfinity Series victories at BMS along with two top-five finishes and one pole in six Cup Series starts.
But Jones thinks that Sunday’s race on the .533-mile concrete-coated Bristol oval will be much like a research and discovery mission.
“With no practice or qualifying, that first lap is going to be pretty exciting,” Jones said. “The mile-and-a-half tracks are a bit more simple because we carry a lot of throttle, and you’re able to get a feel pretty quickly.
“At Bristol, you’re making a lot of changes throughout practice, and you’re really working on your car to get it handling better. So trying to figure out the track at Bristol over the first few laps is going to be a pretty big challenge. I think it’s still going to put on a really good race.”
In recent years, the number one goal for drivers at BMS is finding a comfort zone with the PJ1 traction compound used in the turns.
“When you’re on the bottom lane with the PJ1, you’re carrying a lot of speed,” Jones said. “When you move up to the top, you’re getting as close to the wall as you can. The closer you can stay to the wall around the corner, the faster you are.”
That approach comes with risks.
“If you make contact with the wall or you get loose and sliding around on the rubber, it can be treacherous,” Jones said. “It’s a tough track, and it changes a lot. Keeping up with where the track is going and what you need your car to be doing is going to be big.”
Fitness and endurance will also be important, for drivers and crews. Sunday’s event will mark the fifth Cup race in 15 days.
“It’s been tough on everybody,” Jones said. “Just running that many races, you don’t have time to rest or rehydrate in between. Coming off running a 600-mile race on Sunday, obviously you’re pretty dehydrated and worn out. You’re really trying to play catch-up the whole time.”
Due to multiple rain delays at Charlotte, intense heat at Darlington Raceway and late-night finishes, the time and work demands on NASCAR pit crews has been especially taxing over the past two weeks.
“They have a crazy amount of work right now,” Jones said. “Getting different cars ready for every race is not easy in a short amount of time. They’ve been doing an awesome job.”
Entering Thursday’s scheduled event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jones ranks 13th in Cup Series points with three top-10 finishes in seven starts. Jones finished 16th in points last season, with one signature victory in the famed Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
“As far as speed, we’re definitely better,” Jones said. “We were running up in the top-five Sunday at Charlotte until the last 80 laps. Then we had some mistakes that put us behind.”
Jones, who settled for 11th in that Coca-Cola 600 endurance test, thinks that he and crew chief Chris Gayle have found a blueprint for success.
“We know what we’ve got to fix to be a winning race team,” Jones said. “That encourages me to keep pushing.”
Next up is BMS, the first short track on the schedule.
“Bristol is challenging anytime you go there, especially with what we’ve going on right now,” Jones said.
Step one on Sunday will be adjusting to the empty stadium. Such is life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The really cool part of Bristol is being so close to the fans and putting on a show for them,” Jones said. “Many times, those fans are very vocal about what they think happened during the race.
“I wish we could have a packed house and have everybody cheering us on. But this is what it takes to race right now. Hopefully, we can have the fans in the stands by the time we get back to Bristol in the fall for the Night Race.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.