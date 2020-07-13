Clint Bowyer is one of the most colorful personalities in NASCAR.
Naturally, the driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford is enthused about the grand party planned for Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“It’s the All-Star race. One million dollars. Say it with me,” Bowyer said.
During a Sunday afternoon Zoom media session, Bowyer said drivers were just as pleased as fans when BMS was finally selected to host the All-Star event.
“It’s one of those things where you have been dreaming of the opportunity for a long time,” Bowyer said. “By opportunity I don’t mean the COVID. I mean the opportunity to get this All-Star race to Bristol. I thought it was a perfect fit for the All-Star format and I am excited to get there and see it all go down.”
One of the most discussed storylines heading into the motorsports version of the all-star game involves the introduction of a ‘choose rule’ that will allow drivers to decide which lane to use for restarts.
As an owner of dirt Late Model cars, Bowyer has seen the rule implemented at various short tracks but he’s not sure what to expect Wednesday.
“I have seen it go good and seen it go bad, honestly,” Bowyer said. “I don’t want that to be the focal point going into Bristol. It can’t just be about the [choose] cone rule. You hear drivers talk about it and I don’t want to oversell it.
“Can it make an impact? Absolutely. But if you oversell it, it will never hold up to the expectations. I just don’t see people giving up two or three spots to stay on the outside. Possibly if you are on old tires or something like that, that is where an opportunity comes in.”
Following a 14th-place finish Sunday at Kentucky, Bowyer holds the No. 13 spot in Cup Series points. He said the quirky COVID-19 format of no practice or qualifying before races has translated into a frustrating adjustment process on drivers, crew chiefs and race-day engineers.
“Honestly, it is just weird,” Bowyer said. “It feels like you should have an asterisk behind every finish. If we would have had practice we would have had a little different run or a different setup in the car and wouldn’t have encountered those problems.
“Those are all things that not having that chance to communicate and work with one another that we just don’t have and take for granted right now. It’s the same for everybody.”
The 2020 stats illustrate the inconsistency for Bowyer. He has recorded a pair of top-five finishes and led 139 laps after leading a total of 138 laps last season. But Bowyer is still searching for his first victory.
“You have to unload well, and my teammate Kevin Harvick says all the time that you can’t drive a slow car fast,” Bowyer said. “We have had fast race cars and have led laps. We are kind of snakebit right now.
“It’s just the way it is. I have been racing long enough to know that it will flip and those runs will come back. We have some good tracks for us coming up.”
Bristol Motor Speedway is one of those good tracks for Bowyer. In 29 career starts on the .533.mile concrete oval, he has finished among the top-five eight times. That mark includes a runner-up effort behind Brad Keselowski in the May 31 Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.
As for the COVID-19 safety protocols that all drivers, crew members and team officials have been following, Bowyer gives NASCAR a passing grade.
“I certainly feel safe,” Bowyer said. “The teams and everybody, we are a family.
“We have said it time and time again. If any organization or sanction was to be ready for a challenge like this, I knew it would be NASCAR. We are a group that travels together, takes care of each other and looks after one another.”
Unlike other pro sports, NASCAR does not test it participants for COVID-19 before each event. Bowyer doesn’t think more stringent precautions are needed.
“We have had only one instance where Jimmie [Johnson] was out and that was confusion,” Bowyer said. “I don’t see the problem.
“I feel safe at the racetrack and I know my peers do as well. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I feel like that is a good example of what we have going on.”
According to Bowyer, NASCAR has used teamwork and ingenuity to make the best out of a difficult situation in regards to the pandemic.
“I call it an opportunity,” Bowyer said. “A lot of things you are seeing right now, such as the All-Star race, are things that we have wanted to do with our sport for a long time.”
