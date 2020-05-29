Christopher Bell made a statement at Bristol Motor Speedway in last April’s 300-lap Xfinity Series race.
After taking the lead with 16 laps to go, the 25-year-old native of Norman, Oklahoma, held on for the win and the $100,000 bonus from the Dash4Cash program.
Bell will make his BMS Cup Series debut in Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500. And the Leavine Family Racing driver has already devised a strategy.
“It’s all about attacking the race track,” Bell said. “Bristol is really fast and things happen fast. I grew up with that approach in sprint car racing, and I love going to Bristol.”
Bell came to the Cup Series with a proven record of success at all levels.
Competing with the Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports teams in the Xfinity and Truck series, Bell earned 23 wins and 67 top-five finishes since 2015.
“The biggest adjustment this season has been learning the ways of my new team,” Bell said. “My past two teams have been powerhouses. The transition to a new team, especially in a new series, has been completely different than I imagined.”
Through eight races, Bell has recorded just one top-10 finish.
“Leavine is a one-car team with a smaller group of people, but all of us have the same goals,” Bell said. “Thankfully, my crew chief [Jason Ratcliff] has been able to provide some normalcy and we’ve been able to do pretty good over these last couple races.”
The challenges on Sunday at BMS will be many.
Not only will there be no practice or qualifying, but drivers and crew chiefs must adapt to a low downforce package that was not used last year at Bristol or the past two weeks at Darlington and Charlotte.
“Bristol has the potential to be harder,” Bell said. “We only have one race under our belts with the short-track package and that was at Phoenix, so nobody knows what to expect.”
Bell said with the new rules setup it will be vital to get the cars close to ground while not actually hitting the ground.
“So it’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Bell said. “It’s going to be fun to see who is able to have the best off the truck.”
In terms of fun, Bell said he’s enjoying the competition from the best drivers and teams in the sport.
“It’s really cool being able to race against the guys that I watched on TV growing up,” Bell said. “I’m thankful to have this opportunity, and hopefully I can make the best of it and beat these guys at some point.”
According to Bell, he’s focusing on the basics while contending for the rookie title against the likes of Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer.
“Getting more seat time, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Bell said. “The other rookies are really talented, and it’s going to be an interesting battle to watch.”
Bell, who grew up racing multiple times a week in the sprint car ranks, has no issue with the current hectic pace in the Cup series.
“It’s been really busy and I know it’s been difficult for crews to prepare so many different race cars in such a short time,” Bell said. “But from a driver’s standpoint, it’s been a ton of fun.
“Hopefully NASCAR is having success with these [mid-week] races and maybe we can do something like this in the future.”
For now, Bell is focused on Sunday’s showdown at Bristol Motor Speedway – minus the fans.
“That’s going to be really weird,” Bell said. “Pre-race and post-race has just been so different. It’s better when we get inside the race car, but there is a definitely a huge void around the track.”
Empty stands or not, Bell said he’s eager to make another forceful statement at Bristol.
“I think Bristol put on one of the best races in NASCAR. It’s a magnificent place.”
