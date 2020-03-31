According to NASCAR Cup driver Bubba Wallace, there is nothing boring about the world of virtual racing.
“It’s kind of crazy how focused and determined we are,” Wallace said.
In a Tuesday afternoon teleconference, the driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Camaro discussed the new eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.
This Sunday afternoon, Wallace will compete in the Pro Invitational event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
Social media interest has been building among drivers and fans, with many hardcore BMS supporters joining the iRacing bandwagon.
“Bristol is going to be tough,” Wallace said. “There is going to be a lot of close quarters racing. The guys on the bottom of the track may have a little bit of an advantage because it’s so easy to get in contact there.”
In the Pro Invitational debut at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway two weeks ago, Wallace forced fan favorite Chase Elliott into a spin after contact between the two drivers.
More misfortune for Wallace followed last Sunday at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.
“Looking back at the replay of my wreck at Texas, it was so close that you’re dealing with lag and I felt like I wasn’t there underneath the other driver. And all of a sudden, he was spun around,” Wallace said.
“It’s those things that will take you out of contention quick. There’s definitely going to have to be a lot of give and take.”
So what’s the difference between bouncing off the wall in a real race car compared to doing the same thing in a simulated car?
“You can kind of get away with it in real life,” Wallace said. “But here, it depends on where you hit with the car. It really affects your performance pretty bad. So, it’s going to be tough.”
From the high banks to the tight pit road, Wallace knows all about the myriad challenges of Bristol. He has an average finish of 22nd in four Cup starts at BMS, but he did lead for the first time in his Cup career during the 2018 Food City 500.
“Some of the favorite tracks I have in real life are based off of the feel, speed and whatnot. The examples would be Bristol and Dover,” Wallace said. “Going through the corners at Martinsville, you can show up there, have a lot of success and feel good.”
The cars, equipment and setups are basically the same in simulated racing. Experience is the key, Wallace said.
“It’s different, going against guys that I know I can out-run in real life,” Wallace said. “You jump on the sim and they’ve been doing it every day for the last three years. They go out and out-run you.
“You figure out the ins and the outs of being fast and good at these tracks virtually. But all of them are fine because you get the reset button and you get to try new things that you wouldn’t try in real life.”
Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway is set for a 1 p.m. start and will be shown on FOX and FS1.
The Texas event drew 1,339,000 viewers across FOX and FS1, a record for eSports on linear television.
“We’re putting on a show for the fans and doing some things that wouldn’t really happen in real life, so it’s a little bit different,” Wallace said. “
“A lot of people are getting more serious, and practicing every day. It’s pretty cool and it shows how competitive we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.