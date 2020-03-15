Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell, through a release, indicated that as of now race weekend is still on for April.
As many sports across the nation are shutting down, including this weekend’s NASCAR race at Atlanta and next week’s race at Homestead, Florida, due to the coronavirus, the April 5 Cup Series race at BMS is still a go.
Caldwell stated in the release: “We must move forward preparing for our events, even if there’s a chance it might not happen, but know that we’re doing our part to enhance our cleaning efforts.”
Race weekend at BMS has the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and the Cup Series race following on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Prior to coming to Bristol, NASCAR is scheduled to race on March 28 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Caldwell also stated: “Races at Bristol Motor Speedway are a time-honored tradition for many of you, and a bucket list experience for others, and that’s why we remain fully committed to keeping our guests, fans, community and our valued employees at the forefront of any decision regarding our upcoming event in April.
“As these uncertain times unfold, we remain in constant contact with health officials, NASCAR and key stakeholders to continue to monitor this pandemic closely.
“We thank you for your patience and you have our pledge to provide communication with transparency as it is available in coordination with our partners as we move forward. Please understand, we do not take these decisions lightly.”
NASCAR said in a statement on Friday that it “will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events,” which means everything could be subject to change in the future.
