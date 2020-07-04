BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Motor Speedway announced on Saturday that all area Food City locations will be carrying masks as part of the Tennessee Strong Mask Movement, part of Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group.
The masks, according to a press release, will also be available at the NASCAR All-Star Race at BMS on July 15.
“Tennesseans have stepped up to do their part and keep their neighbors safe throughout this health crisis,” said Mark Ezell, Director of the Economic Recovery Group. “The more we can encourage masks and make them fun, the better we can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.
“These businesses are the heart and soul of Tennessee, and we’re grateful to them for helping our citizens stay healthy and have a little fun sporting their favorite brands while they’re at it.”
The announcement was made during a BMS press conference on Saturday that also unveiled the official NASCAR All-Star Race Trophy and NASCAR All-Star Race Pace Car.
In addition to Bristol Motor Speedway, some of the other Tennessee brands who are partnering in the program include East Tennessee State University, FedEx Express, Graceland, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Nashville Predators, the Tennessee Titans, University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University.
“We are so appreciative of Governor Lee and Tourism Commissioner Ezell for including Bristol Motor Speedway in the TN Strong Mask Movement,” said BMS Vice-President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell. “We are proud to partner with our longtime friends at Food City on this important community initiative and hope that all of our fans will show their passion and support for The Last Great Colosseum and the sport of NASCAR by wearing these face coverings.
“With the public’s cooperation in wearing masks while they are out in public places it will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and in turn fans will be able to continue to enjoy attending live sporting events. In addition, it will allow us to operate our facility in the safest manner possible as fans are permitted to return.”
The BMS Strong Masks will be available in mid-July, according to the release. A portion of each mask sold will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, which assists more than 100 child-based agencies in the Appalachian Highlands region.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bristol Motor Speedway and make their TN Strong Masks available to our Food City customers throughout the Tri-Cities region,” said Food City President and CEO Steve Smith. “It’s vital for the public to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and we want to do our part to help make more of them available to the public.
“We’re also pleased that the proceeds from the sale of the masks will go toward helping the children in our area through the great work conducted by Speedway Children’s Charities.”
