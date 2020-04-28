According to multiple reports Tuesday, NASCAR has crafted a tentative Cup Series schedule that includes a race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday, June 3.
But the key word is tentative.
Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of BMS, offered the following comment Tuesday afternoon when contacted about the reports.
“NASCAR hasn’t released an official schedule with dates and details yet,” Caldwell said. “Once this information is available, it will be promptly shared with the media, posted on our website and disseminated via our social media channels.”
According to Autoweek and The Athletic, the proposed schedule was submitted to teams on Monday with the opening event planned for May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
Each of the first six races would be held near the NASCAR hub of Charlotte, North Carolina, which is 176 miles from Bristol Motor Speedway. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators would be allowed at any of those events.
The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway was originally set for April 5. That race, along with seven others, have been postponed since March 13.
In addition to the Food City 500, the proposed schedule includes makeup dates for the events at Atlanta, Homestead-Miami and Martinsville. No race length for the Food City 500 has been mentioned.
According to Tuesday’s reports, information regarding safety measures, pit stops and other details are still being discussed and could be released to teams later this week.
