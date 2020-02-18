BIG STONE GAP, Va. – In a close, back-and-forth affair on Tuesday night, Union High School staved off a late rally by Wise County Central to earn a 65-60 win in the first round of the Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament.
“We wanted to come out and set the tone. I thought we did a great job in the first quarter, but then I thought we kind of relaxed a bit in the second quarter, and they got some momentum and they hit some shots,” Union head coach Kory Bostic said. “But I felt like in the second half we found a way to make enough plays at the end to win the game.”
The Bears got off to a hot start in the first period, as an 8-0 run to open the game led to a 20-5 lead at the end of the quarter. Union’s lead diminished through the second quarter however, and a 7-0 scoring run by the Warriors to start the third quarter would give Central its first lead of the night.
A layup at the buzzer by Hannah Large would give the Warriors a 48-46 lead at the end of the third quarter to set the stage for a finish that had fans on the edge of their seats. The Bears held a three-point lead with less than four seconds remaining in the game, when Abby Slagle stepped to the free-throw line and drilled both shots to seal the win for Union and send them to the second round of the tournament.
“We must have given them 10 second-chance points in the first quarter, and we decided we wanted to play after that,” Warriors head coach Robin Dotson said. “I was proud of that fight, but we’ve been preaching to them, ‘You’ve got to play four quarters,’ and if we played better starting the game out, I feel like we would’ve won the ballgame.”
Jayda Smith led the Bears with a game-high 18 points, thanks in part to a 7-for-9 shooting performance from the free throw line. Slagle and Jaylan Webb rounded out the double-digit scorers for Union with 10 points each.
The top scorer of the night for the Warriors was Hannah Carter, who finished with 17 points while shooting 8-for-11 from the free throw line. Hannah Large was the only other double-digit scorer for the Warriors as she made a game-high three three-pointers to finish with 13 points.
With the semifinals of the tournament at top-seeded Abingdon on Thursday awaiting them, Bostic said his team still has room for improvement, but they’re happy to walk away with the victory.
“It definitely wasn’t maybe our best performance of the season, but tournament basketball is just about winning and moving on,” Bostic said. “We’ve got to get back to work tomorrow. We’ve got some things to fix and some things we’ve got to work on...Any time you can get a win in the Mountain 7 whether it was our best performance or worst, a win’s a win, and we’re happy and I’m proud of these girls for fighting and battling all night long.”
