GATE CITY, Va. — Judging from the post-game gatherings with their respective teams, it was hard to tell the winner from the loser following Tuesday night’s Mountain 7 District girls basketball first round game at Gate City Middle School.
In the end, however, order was finally restored, with third-seeded Gate City dodging the upset-minded John Battle Trojans, 42-41.
Veteran coach Kelly Houseright knew that her Blue Devils, now headed to Thursday’s semifinals, were fortunate to escape the sixth-seeded Trojans.
“Lucky,” said Houseright, surprisingly mellow following a 10-minute, high-volume tongue-lashing behind locker room doors. “Lucky, lucky.
“They wanted to win more than we did and that was blatantly obvious. They outplayed us in every aspect. They out-toughed us and we just took it.”
On the other hand, Battle coach Jeff Adkins smiled afterwards.
“I liked this matchup — four years ago we came down here as a 7 seed and beat them when they were a 2 seed,” said the prep veteran of 38 years, the last four at Battle. “A little bit here or a little bit there and we could have won it.
“But we competed and that’s all I could ask. Last time we played them [Jan. 28] we lost 57-23 ... so, yes, we came to play.”
The two teams played neck-and-neck throughout the evening before Sarah Thompson made the second of two free throws with 8.1 seconds left in the game, providing Gate City (14-9) with its ultimate lead.
Battle (5-18), after tying the game at 41-41 on a Bethany Smith 3-point jumper with 13 seconds remaining, fouled Thompson as the Gate City junior raced up the floor on the dribble, forcing the action to make something happen.
The foul was the fifth on Smith, a hard-working, 5-foot-2 senior point guard who made three 3s and finished with 21 points in her final high school game.
“Bethany laid it all on the line tonight — she did that all year for us,” said Adkins, whose club trailed 18-17 at halftime and 29-26 heading into the final period. “She’s a great kid, a great basketball player.
“She was just going for the ball, like she’s taught. Just trying to make a play.”
Thompson, a 5-6 guard who’s already passed the 1,000-point plateau, was the only Blue Devil in double figures with 17 points, making 7 of 10 free throws.
“She does a lot for us,” Houseright said. “And we ask a lot of her, considering that night after night she has people hanging all over her.
“She’s done a really good job this year of making people around her better.”
Gate City will play Ridgeview in Thursday night’s semifinals at Abingdon, before advancing to Region 2D play the following week.
Meanwhile, the Trojans will gear up for next season.
“When I came to Battle we had eight players on varsity and seven on JV,” said Adkins, who raised an eyebrow after watching Gate City shoot 33 free throws to only three for the Trojans. “Now we have a full eighth grade team and a full JV, plus we’ve got four starters back next year. So it’s all good at John Battle.”
