ABINGDON, Va. – Sometimes one team just seems to want it more.
Hannah Dotson can relate. She had enough of losing to Abingdon.
“I think we did [want it more],” said Dotson, a Ridgeview senior. “We have been waiting to beat them. We have went into overtimes for like five years now with them. We were waiting for it to be over finally.”
It is. Dotson canned four 3s, finishing with a game-high 22 points, leading Ridgeview to a convincing 66-50 Mountain 7 District girls championship victory on Saturday night on the Falcons’ home court.
“Tonight we dictated the tempo and we were patient in the offense and we got good looks. When you don’t get hurried up you can find those shooters a little easier,” said Ridgeview head coach Donnie Frazier, whose Wolfpack had lost to the Falcons by 2 and 12 points this season. “I thought Hannah shot the ball well, but we shared the ball well.
“Just a total team effort, when nobody cares who gets the credit man, it is great. It is a good feeling for our kids and I thought they played exceptionally well.”
Abingdon (21-3), which won the Mountain 7 regular season title, jumped out early, but the Wolfpack slowed it way down, standing near the center court simply holding the ball on two occasions in the first quarter.
“They executed the game plan that we put in,” Frazier said. “We had talked about what we did at the beginning, to be patient with it and not let them speed us up and we dictated tempo. That is really what we talked about doing the whole time, not letting them speed us up.”
It worked, with Dotson putting the Wolfpack up to stay with a 3-pointer to end the first quarter, and then two more in succession during a 15-0 run, putting Ridgeview up 21-10 with 1:33 gone in the second period.
“My favorite thing is 3s, that is what I try to do,” Dotson said. “When I start making them I just feel good and I just want to keep shooting it.”
It wasn’t just Dotson. Cassidy Thomas kept the Wolfpack offense on the attack, scoring 20 points of her own, while finding teammates for open looks. Hailey Sutherland added 13 points for Ridgeview, which ran up to four different players at Abingdon standing Peyton Carter to limit her production.
“I feel like communication was definitely a part of it, especially defense because (Peyton) Carter is a really good shooter,” Dotson said. “All of them are pretty good shooters, all of us just had to work together and be confident and make sure we had backside help.”
Abingdon got the margin down to seven, but the Wolfpack went on another surge, taking a 39-24 lead into the break.
“They came out with a lot of energy right off the jump,” Abingdon head coach Jimmy Brown said. “They knocked down some shots so we never really had an answer. I feel like once we got down about 10 we played hard, but you give a good team like Ridgeview that kind of lead and it is going to be tough to dig out of that hole.”
That would be plenty for the Wolfpack, who never allowed the Falcons to get any closer than 10 points after the break.
“I was so happy when that happened,” Dotson said. “Coach was like keep pushing the ball and we have got it. He had full confidence in us so it was good.”
Ridgeview will host Richlands in a Region 2D first round contest on Tuesday. Dotson can still remember her eighth grade season when the Wolfpack won the Class 2 state championship.
“We are pumped, we are ready for it. We are working hard at practice,” Dotson said. “I would love to be part of it. We just have to keep going, keep pushing the ball and keep communicating.”
Carter finished with 20 points, while Morgan Blevins added 13 for the Falcons, who will host Cave Spring in a Region 3D first round contest on Tuesday.
“They did a great job of slowing it down. I think they controlled the pace pretty much throughout the whole game. That is a good team. I expect that team to be playing a long time,” Brown said. “We tried to talk to ours and say you know if we want to play a long time as well, you have got to flush this one and be ready to go next week.”
Gate City 46, Union 45
Sarah Thompson canned a shot in the lane with 2.8 seconds left on the clock to lift the Blue Devils past the Bears to claim third place, and a Region 2D home game on Tuesday against Virginia High.
Jayda Smith scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth period to put the Bears up 45-44 with 43.4 seconds on the clock.
A pair of missed throws, including one with 11 seconds on the clock, led to Thompson getting the ball, dribbling the length of the floor and swishing in the winning bucket from about 10 feet.
Smith led Union with 20 points and Emili Brooks added 14. The Bears, who have lost its last two games by a point apiece, will visit Marion on Tuesday.
