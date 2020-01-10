Coach: Aaron Williams
Last season: 10-14
Key returners: Jake O’Quinn, F; Jake Thacker, G; Chase Hungate, G, jr.; River Carter, F, sr.
Key Losses: Zeren Belcher
Promising newcomers: Layton Henry
Outlook: Williams was named as the new AHS head coach on April 19. He served as an assistant boys basketball coach and head girls coach at AHS for parts of four seasons before spending the past 17 years at Castlewood and J.I. Burton.
Casey Johnson, who posted a 20-30 record the past two years at AHS, is now the head coach at Altavista where he currently has a 3-5 record.
The Falcons (5-4, 1-2) began this season with a 5-1 record before falling to Pulaski County, Union and Gate City.
Hungate (18.8), Thacker (11.5) and O’Quinn (10.7) lead the team in scoring.
Henry, who supplies size in the post, is a transfer from Holston. Powerful athlete Martin Lucas has been sidelined due to a foot injury suffered late in the football season.
AHS lost 70-53 to Cave Spring in the Region 3D playoffs last season after trailing by just one point in the third quarter.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a strong work ethic and good experience entering. I think we will continue to improve as the season progresses.”
Coach: Scott Vermillion
Last season: 25-4
Key returners: Bradley Dean, G, sr.; Jon Compton, G, sr.; Andrew Hensley, F, sr.; Jon Sallee, F, sr.; David George, C, sr.
Key Losses: Zac Ervin; Drew Vermillion
Promising newcomers: Jacob Taylor; Dakota Howell; Isaac Vincent; Carson Jenkins.
Outlook: The Blue Devils earned the Region 2D title last season behind the heroics of Ervin, who has already found his niche at Elon.
Dean, averaged 25 points last season, has picked up the pace GIRLS
ABINGDON
Coach: Jimmy Brown
Last season: 17-9
Key returners: Peyton Carter, G, sr.; Morgan Blevins, F. jr.; Cassie Farley, F, sr.; Emily Breeding, G, sr.; Sarah Walters, F, sr.
Key Losses: Emily Billips
Promising newcomers: Maggie Williams; Randi Osborne; Kylie Reid
Outlook: The Falcons (9-1, 3-0) have been one of the most dominant teams in far Southwest Virginia this season behind the scoring of Carter (21.3 ppg.), Walters (12 ppg.) and Breeding (11.6 ppg.)
Carter has signed to play at Tennessee Tech, while 6-2 Walters (Emory & Henry) and Breeding (Bluefield College) have also made college plans. The 6-1 Farley will play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
AHS lost 55-46 to Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D playoffs last season as Breeding scored 17 points.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re looking to build on the success we had last year.”
Gate City Blue Devils
Coach: Kelly Houseright
Last season: 16-10
Key returners: Sarah Thompson; Kendal Quillen; Macy Mullins; Riley Houseright
Key Losses: Jaden Fullen
Promising newcomers: Kayli Dunn; Lexi Ervin; Braylin Steele
Outlook: The tireless 5-7 Thompson (16.1 ppg.) is the leader for a young lineup.
The Blue Devils (5-5, 2-1) are coming off a double-overtime loss at Abingdon, where three freshmen played key roles.
Gate City fell 45-44 to Lebanon in a first round regional game last season.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got some young players, but the girls work hard and that’s all we can ask.”
John Battle Trojans
Coach: Jeff Adkins
Last season: 5-19
Key returners: Beth Smith, G, sr.; Anna McKee, F, soph.; Maggie Deel, F, sr.
Key Losses: Coleen Haderer; Haylee Dye
Promising newcomers: Sarah Rice; Bianca Foster; Logan Singleton; Savannah TwoMoons
Outlook: John Battle ended last season with a 63-27 loss to Ridgeview in the district tournament.
So far this season, the Trojans (3-8, 0-2) have been led by Smith (14.2 ppg.) and McKee (10.8 ppg.).
Coach’s Quote: “If we can overcome injuries, we will be improved over last season. Our numbers are up and we play hard every day. “
Lee High Generals
Coach: Jeff Trent
Last season: 5-17
Key returners: Pauline Tolentino; Baylee Cox; Kandace Quillen
Key Losses: Shelbie Fannon
Promising newcomers: NA
Outlook: The Generals (1-7, 0-2) defeated Rye Cove 38-32 earlier this season behind a 15-point effort from Tolentino.
Lee High was defeated 73-53 by Abingdon in district tournament action last season.
Coach’s Quote: NA
Ridgeview Wolfpack
Coach: Donnie Frazier
Last season: 21-8
Key returners: Brooklyn Frazier, soph.; Hunter Grant, Sr.; Cassidy Thomas; Hailey Sutherland, C
Key Losses: Bailey Frazier; Nicole Counts; Amber Taylor
Promising newcomers: Kassidy Rasnick, soph.; Macee Hensley, fr.
Outlook: Ridgeview must compensate for the graduation of three-time All Class 2 pick Bailey Frazier, who averaged 16 points and seven rebounds last season. Counts supplied 13 points and five rebounds per game.
With seven returnees, the Wolfpack (8-2, 1-1) has adjusted well and bounced back from an early season overtime loss to Abingdon.
Frazier (18.7 ppg.), Sutherland (13 ppg.) and Thomas (11.5) have emerged as reliable scorers. Frazier averaged nine points and three assists last season.
Coach’s Quote: “With the kids we have coming in, I feel like we can be competitive in the conference. We have a solid core of players with a lot of experience. We will have to replace the scoring that we lost by committee until someone steps up consistently.”
Union Bears
Coach: Kory Bostic
Last season: 13-9
Key returners: Emili Brooks, F, sr.; Jayda Smith, F, sr.; Heather Lipps, G, sr.; Jaylan Webb, G, sr.
Key Losses: none.
Promising newcomers: Abby Slagle; Isabella Blagg; Brooke Bailey; Hannah Willis
Outlook: Union (7-3, 1-2) is coming off a 64-33 win over Lee.
Just like in volleyball, Smith (16.6 ppg.) and Brooks (14.8 ppg.) lead the team. Both athletes, who averaged 17 points last season, are four-year starters.
The four freshmen newcomers have all earned playing time.
Union lost 58-57 to Virginia High in overtime to open regional play last season.
Coach’s Quote “We have a very athletic and versatile team with four experienced starters returning. I think with hard work and commitment to improving each day that we can be competitive in the district.”
Wise County Central Warriors
Coach: Robin Dotson
Last season: 26-4
Key returners: Hannah Carter, G, jr.
Key Losses: Brook Porter; Dee Cvetnich; Olivia Mullins; Brittany Mullins
Promising newcomers: Jillian Sturgill, G, soph.; Callie Mullins, F, jr.; Hannah McAmis, G, jr.; Charlee Long, f, jr.
Outlook: The Warriors graduated four starters who combined for a 94-20 record and three Class 2 state titles.
The defensive-minded group included a pair of 1,000-point scorers in Porter and Cvetnich. Porter earned Class 2 players of the year honors last season, while Cvetnich and Olivia Mullins were first-team all-state picks.
Wise Central is (7-5, 2-1) are coming off a 60-49 home loss to Ridgeview.
The 5-10 Carter currently leads the team in scoring with 12 points per game, with Sturgill (9.1) and the 5-11 Callie Mullins (8.6) next in line.
Long is a transfer from Lebanon.
The Warriors defeated Greensville County 57-34 last year for the Class 2 title, after edging Ridgeview in a 50-48 overtime thriller in the semifinals.
Coach’s Quote: “To say we lost a lot is an understatement, but these girls are working hard to uphold the Central tradition. The pressure will be off this year, and we will be underdogs battling for top honors in the district. It’s a role that we will relish.”
