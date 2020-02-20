GATE CITY, Va. – It’s been said that Bradley Dean has unlimited range on his jumper.
That’s one of the reasons the Gate City senior has shot his way into the confines of the Virginia High School League’s pantheon of all-time great scorers.
Dean scored his 2,000th career point to highlight Gate City’s 79-66 win over Abingdon on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District boys basketball tournament.
Entering the night just three points shy of reaching the milestone, Dean converted a layup in the game’s early stages to put his total at 1,999.
The major moment many people in the gym came to see and anxiously awaited occurred with 2:15 remaining in the first quarter as Dean drained a deep 3-pointer.
The game was stopped as Dean was presented with the ball and Gate City’s cheerleaders unfurled a long banner that read, “Congrats Brad on 2,000 points.”
“I’ve been trying not to think about it,” Dean said. “Everybody around here has been talking about it, but I’m more worried about the wins.”
Gate City is the first boys hoops program in VHSL history to produce a trio of 2,000-point scorers according to the organization’s online record book and making the milestone even more unique is it occurred consecutively.
Dean closely followed 2018 graduate Mac McClung (2,801 career points) and 2019 alumnus Zac Ervin (2,351 career points) in gaining membership to the 2K club.
Dean scored 16 points in the first game of his high school hoops career – a win over Tennessee High on Dec. 6, 2016 – and hasn’t stopped putting the ball in the hoop since.
“Four years has felt like six months here. I love the community and they love us and come out and support us every game,” Dean said. “I don’t think there’s a better place to be.”
Dean tossed in a career-high 50 points last February in a win over John Battle and has scored 35 or more points on eight occasions this winter.
Dean has also expanded his skillset and is far from just a spot-up shooter.
“Bradley has developed a mid-range game that is very effective,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “He also has the ability to make big shots from deep.”
While often overshadowed the previous two years by teammates now playing at the NCAA Division I level – McClung is a sophomore at Georgetown University and Ervin is a freshman at Elon University – Dean has been the go-to guy at Gate City as a senior and has delivered.
“Bradley has really had to learn how to deal with double teams and people face-guarding him,” Vermillion said. “Our non-district schedule has really helped him and our team learn how to deal with different defensive strategies. Brad has learned how to get his teammates involved and his teammates have learned how to be a part of the scoring aspect of the game.”
The Blue Devils (18-5) have not lost to a VHSL team this season and Dean appears destined to play in the state tournament for the fourth straight year.
Gate City fell behind 10-0 and 17-5 on Wednesday, but the Blue Devils were undeterred and led 43-33 at halftime.
Dean finished with 29 points and now has 2,026 in four seasons.
Andrew Hensley had 21 points of his own for Gate City, while Abingdon (13-11) was led by Chase Hungate’s 24-point performance.
It’s yet to be seen how deep Gate City’s postseason foray will last in 2019-20 or what Dean’s final point total will be, but one thing is certain: Southwest Virginia’s super scorers reside in Gate City.
“The most obvious trait that Mac, Zac and Bradley each possess is the will to win and the confidence in themselves to make big plays,” Vermillion said. “Those guys have invested a big part of themselves to the individual development part of the game of basketball and each uses their skill set to make their teams better. They are winners. There is no substitute for that.”
Wise County Central 54, Union 53
Wednesday’s first semifinal game was postseason basketball personified as second-seeded Wise County Central survived to beat archrival Union for the third time this season A jumper in the lane by Isaiah McAmis with 5.3 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner.
“In high school, we don’t have March Madness. I guess you could say we have our February Madness,” said McAmis, a senior guard. “It flows into March, I guess. It’s going to be kind of like that the rest of the way. You never know – that’s kind of how postseason basketball works.”
Wise County Central fell behind 13-4 to start the game and McAmis did not have one of his finest shooting performances. He was whistled for both a technical foul and flagrant foul too as his frustration mounted.
However, he came through in the clutch and the final of his 22 points were the difference.
“He turned it over [late in the game], his dad’s mad at him, but right before that last shot in the timeout he said, ‘Dad, give me the ball,’ “ said Central coach T.J. McAmis, who is Isaiah’s father. “He comes right down there, drew a lot of contact, gathered himself and hit that pull-up.”
Union (15-9) had gone ahead 53-52 with 14.2 seconds left on a four-point play by Sean Cusano, but Central answered. Cusano missed a potential game-winning layup as time expired.
Elijah Hayes added 12 points for Wise County Central, while Bradley Bunch (16 points) and Cusano (14 points) were the top scorers for Union.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.