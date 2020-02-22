GATE CITY, Va. – With his team trailing by 17 points midway through the first half, Gate City senior Bradley Dean gained motivation from a speech from head coach Scott Vermillion.
“He always tells us that we’re fighting for 12 rounds. So just had to fight our way back,” Dean said.
With a 1-2 punch of perimeter shooting and intense defense, the Blue Devils rallied for a 64-57 win over the Wise County Central Warriors in the Mountain 7 District basketball tournament championship.
Fans began arriving hours before the showdown between rivals. When the Warriors grabbed a 31-14 advantage at the 3:30 mark of the second quarter, fans in the packed gym and around far Southwest Virginia started to buzz.
“I was feeling good but cautious because I knew Gate City was going to make a run,” Central coach T.J. McAmis said.
A run of 12 points chopped the deficit to 33-28 at halftime.
“(Wise Central) had us on a string and we were struggling,” Dean said. “We all got focused in the second half. We were able to make stops on defense, and hit shots.
When senior Jon Compton canned a 3-pointer from the corner at the 3:28 mark of the third quarter, the Blues Devil had a 38-36 lead.
“(Gate City) got to the free throw line a lot in that spell, and the momentum shifted,” McAmis said.
Scoring on drives and long-range jumpers, Dean finished with 29 points. Each Dean strike created a roar among Gate City supporters.
“This crowd is incredible. When our fans jump on our backs, we feel like we can do anything,” Dean said.
Trailing 53-50 with 1:01 left in the game, the Warriors missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Dean, who connected on 11 of his free throw attempts, then added two free throws.
Gate City made 21 of its 22 free throws attempts.
Six-foot-five Central senior Elijah Hayes had the task of checking Dean.
“Teams guard Bradley in different ways, and he has to figure that out,” Vermillion said. “When some of our other kids hit some shots tonight, Bradley got more clean looks.”
Six-foot-four senior Andrew Hensley, who saw limited playing time as a reserve last season, has emerged a hero for the Blue Devils over the second half of this season. He contributed 16 points Friday.
“Andrew has grown physically and mentally,” Vermillion said. “I think he’s a potential college player
Six-foot senior Isaiah McAmis led Central with 18 points, while Hayes contributed 17 points
“Elijah was exceptional on defense and he ran the offense well with Isaiah,” Coach McAmis said. “Gate City is a third quarter team. We did some things there just to slow the game down, but we were kind of stale on offense. We had our shot.”
Vermillion offered some background in into his 12-round mantra.
“We were down by 29 in 2003 to J.I. Burton in the playoffs. We came back and won that one, and we almost pulled off a big comeback against Daniel Boone this season. These kids always battle,” Vermillion said.
Union 65, Abingdon 57
Sophomore Bradley Bunch continues to develop his skills.
In Friday’s third place game, the 6-foot-3 post collected 27 points to guide the Bears to the win.
Five-foot-eight junior guard Alex Rasnick supplied 20 points for Union, while 6-4 freshman Sean Cusano added 10.
Chase Hungate paced Abingdon with 13 points and Jake Thacker added 12.
