NORTON, Va. – Wise County Central High School recognized boys basketball head coach T.J. McAmis with a standing ovation on Monday night as he prepares to retire at the end of the season.
But McAmis has not reached the end of the road just yet as the Warriors defeated John Battle 77-25 in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
“We’ve had a different look about us after the Abingdon game [a loss in January]. Going into practice it’s been an entirely different look and different feel. The guys have just had a real focus about them and I’ve been proud,” T.J. McAmis said. “We had three days to practice last week and it was the three best practices we’ve had all year. So I’m just excited. We did shoot the ball well but we’re getting better defensively. I just thought that from the get-go we were focused and our fundamentals looked good.”
The Warriors set the tone early, as an 8-0 scoring run to open the game would turn into a 23-4 lead by the end of the first period, with Jordan Bishop and Isaiah McAmis combining to shoot five three-pointers during the quarter.
“I guess it was just my night. You know, sometimes Elijah will be hitting [3-pointers] to start the game,” Isaiah McAmis said. “Jordan hit one — I actually screened in for him and he hit one. So you never know who’s going to come out and hit it, so tonight I guess it was just me.”
Battle fought back in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors for much of the period until McAmis corralled a deflected inbounds pass and drilled a shot from the top of the arc in the final seconds to make it a 21-point Central lead at halftime.
The Warriors would keep the momentum going throughout the second half, as they outscored the Trojans 38-7 to close out the game for a 52-point victory.
“That was the thing we focused on the back half of this season was defense,” Isaiah McAmis said. “Really trying to defend, and the offense, it’ll come from the defense.”
Reed Samuel accounted for the bulk of the Trojans’ offense in the loss, finishing with 17 points. Caden Morefield and Zach Smith were the only other Trojans to find the basket on Monday night, scoring four points apiece.
“It was a good game for Wise that’s for sure,” Battle coach Steve Posey said. “They came out red-hot. It seemed like everything they threw up went in. We struggled on the offensive side, and when you do that that’s what happens. The scoreboard reflects, and unfortunately they were hitting and we weren’t.”
Nearly half of Central’s offense in the win came from McAmis, who made a game-high 11 field goals — including eight 3-pointers — to finish with 33 points. Elijah Hayes was second on the team with 16 points, while Bishop finished with 10 points.
“I thought [Isaiah] played really well. He shot the ball well, he played with confidence, he looked like a leader and Jordan Bishop hit a couple really big shots early. Brody Allison hit some shots in the second half,” T.J. McAmis said. “I thought Isaiah shot well and he played well, but the whole team did too.”
As their season comes to an end, Posey said that what he is most proud of out of his team is how they have battled through adversity throughout the year, and that the future is bright for them.
“It’s been a struggle. We’ve had our ups and downs, and obviously you hope that we’d have more wins, but I couldn’t be more proud of the team that I’ve got,” Posey said. “We’ve battled through some injuries and sicknesses and things like that, but they’re a great group of kids. I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve offered to me, and I know they’ll do well going down in the future.”
With Central preparing for the next round of the tournament, the big key according to T.J. McAmis is making sure that his team remains focused going forward.
“It’s just getting better each game,” T.J. McAmis said. “Get better each game, do what you do, take care of what you do and the results will take care of itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.